Gaga + Gaultier Interview, A Look Inside Nicole Miller HQ

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Jean Paul Gaultier interviews Lady Gaga. I kind of wish Barbara Walters was going to be there too. [Lucky Magazine]

Get a look inside Nicole Miller headquarters! [Time Out New York]

Blogs of the week, so that you spend your weekend sitting in front of your computer. [UK Vogue]

The lazy girl’s guide to hair? Have you been reading my diary? [Refinery 29]

How do you like your breasts touched? Yes, that is a real poll. That I just took. [Cosmopolitan]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET



RT @prabalgurung Just ordered lunch n the woman goes ” always order the same thing everyday hee hee”… umm#mirandahobbs #satc moment. Nothing quite like a good #SATC moment.

RT @CFDA Adore summer Fridays – but wow, they are a sprint!#movingasfastasIcan The faster you move, the faster the weekend will arrive!

RT @johnjannuzzi Just because it’s in your twitter bio, it doesn’t make it so. You mean not everything on the Internet is true?

RT @stevenkolb Want to see acting? Watch a Lifetime movie without sound. All about facial expressions. This might be my next Friday-night-in activity.

RT @derekblasberg Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, most popular fashion exhibit in Met history, closes Sunday. I’m here paying one last tribute to the genius#epic