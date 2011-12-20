Gadgets and Holiday Gifts For The Chic Geek

It’s getting down to the wire, and with each day that passes the possibility of finding totally perfect — as in not lame — giftsis looking less and less likely.

Don’t have that holiday panick attack quite yet! I may not be able to help you find a gift for your manly man or eco-conscious mom, but as the resident Tweetress and certified geek at StyleCaster, I’m happy to finally put my massive bookmarks folder of gadgets and chic-geek gifts to good use.

Get your mouse (or trackpad) in clicking position and make your way to the slideshow above — it’s shopping time!!

PS: For the other gifts on your list, check out all of theseholiday-saving gift guides our team of writers and editors have whipped up for everyone from your fave beauty addict to your slacker hipster brother.

Happy Holidays and Hashtags,

@StyleCaster