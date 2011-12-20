Gadgets and Holiday Gifts For The Chic Geek

It’s getting down to the wire, and with each day that passes the possibility of finding totally perfect — as in not lame — giftsis looking less and less likely.
Don’t have that holiday panick attack quite yet! I may not be able to help you find a gift for your manly man or eco-conscious mom, but as the resident Tweetress and certified geek at StyleCaster, I’m happy to finally put my massive bookmarks folder of gadgets and chic-geek gifts to good use.
Get your mouse (or trackpad) in clicking position and make your way to the slideshow above — it’s shopping time!!
No tech enthusiast worth their on-hand terabytes would be caught dead with the white ear buds their iPod/iPhone comes with.
Left: Molami Bight Stingray Knotted Ear Buds. Pros: 1) Elegant stingray leather knots. 2) An innovative EarClick system secures each bud at two separate points in your ear, keeping them firmly in place.
Right: S4i In-Ear Headphones by Klipsch. Pros: 1) You can use them for calls on your iPhone, 2) Noise isolation that actually works!
Molami Bight Stingray Knotted Ear Buds, $300, available at Shopbop
Klipsche S4i In-Ear Headphones, $99, available at Klipsch
For those who don't feel a sense of freedom and ease when disconnected, give them the gift of personal hotspot.
Ovation MC760 3G Mobile Broadband, $20/month, available at Virgin Mobile
The gift of memory is a precious one, but for the love of Jobs, skip the stereotypical humerous flashdrive and give your geek a classy place to store their stuff!
2GB Novelty USB, $68, available at Coach
If you're dealing with a next level geek and want to blow them away with your knowledge of what's tech-tastic, the The MAGIC CUBE Virtual Keyboard from Celluon is your hero!
What the heck it does: The MAGIC CUBE projects a laser onto a flat opaque surface to provide you with a virtual keyboard that allows you to type on top of the surface of your desk.
Celluon MAGIC CUBE Virtual Keyboard, $199, available at B&H
Whether covering New York Fashion Week, or taking part in a nail-biting game of "Words With Friends," a dead iPhone is never acceptable. If your friend doesn't already have the Fuel Max iPhone case by Case-Mate, this is your absolute a must buy!
Pros: The lights on the back tell you how much battery you have left and the case is small enough to stick in a clutch or murse.
iPhone 4 / 4S Fuel Max - Battery Extender Case, $100, availalable at Case-Mate