Summer Wanderlust: An Original Fashion Editorial

Here, renowned photographer Gabrielle Revere takes us on a journey with her model and muse, Sam Borenz. Wanderlust was shot indoors, outdoors, on early mornings, and late nights, she takes us on a sweet summer adventure, chronicling the life of a young traveler.

Photographer: Gabrielle Revere

Model: Sam Borenz