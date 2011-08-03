Gabrielle Bernstein Shares Her Secrets to Self Actualization

While visiting the self help section of the bookstore may feel like riding the short bus to school, life coach and author, Gabrielle Bernstein is about to change your mind.

Recently being named a “new role model” by The New York Times Sunday Style Section and Elle magazine, Ms. Bernstein will release her new book SPIRIT JUNKIE: A Radical Road to Self-Love and Miracles this September.

The book tells Gabrielle’s inspring story of how she transformed from being a New York City PR party-girl to a guru for the next generation. Gabrielle offers her spiritual journey as a guidebook for overcoming fear, changing perceptions, and creating a life we are thrilled to live.

I know I’ll be picking up a copy.

