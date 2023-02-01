Celebrity Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Target Collection Is Here & Everything Comes In Sizes XXS to 4X

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
In October 2022, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
made headlines for publicly feuding with Ye (formerly Kanye West), after denouncing his “White Lives Matter” shirts at a Paris fashion show. The celebrity stylist and Vogue’s
global contributing fashion editor at large, called Ye’s collection, “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous,” which prompted a meeting between the two. We may never know exactly what was said during that discussion, but the fashion community’s support of Johnson
was clear: She is an instrumental force in the fashion industry and we should all be paying more attention to what she has to say.
It makes sense that in 2023, Johnson’s fashion influence goes global with her Future Collective
clothing launch at Target stores and online. Johnson, who has styled celebs like Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams, dropped nearly 100 items in the collection, with most items retailing under $35. The entire drop boasts inclusive sizes, ranging from XXS-4X and 00-30
, and features a mix of tops, bottoms, outerwear and dresses. Everything is officially live on the site, and here are some of the stand-outs
from the collection. Make sure to pick them up fast because these picks are sure to sell out.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Courtesy of Target.
Long Sleeve Checked Denim Shirt
My favorite thing about this collection is the way Johnson takes something seemingly simple, like a denim shirt, and adds just the right amount of flair to it that makes it a stand-out piece you can still wear every day. Pick up this button-down checked shirt for just $35 and watch it become your new daily shacket.
Courtesy of Target.
Bermuda Denim Shorts
Summer is right around the corner. Get ready ahead of time by adding these perfectly cropped bermuda shorts to your cart.
Courtesy of Target.
Marbled Silk Curved Hem Midi Skirt
Keep a basic tee or tank on-hand and pair it with this colorful mini skirt for an effortless look that will be chic for any occasion.
Courtesy of Target.
Croissant Clutch Handbag
I’ve never seen anything that looks like this bag, which is totally refreshing in a world marked by dupe culture. Plus it’s only $35 to boot.
Courtesy of Target.
Women’s Cardigan
A matching tank plus cardigan moment is so ’90s, but this spring print is screaming 2023 style. Is a mix of vintage and modern wear the new high-low dressing hack? Either way, I’m here for it.
Courtesy of Target.
Long Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
Pair this ruched dress with the denim shirt or a leather jacket and you have a transitional look that works for both the office and the bar after.
Courtesy of Target.
Silk Curved Hem Midi Skirt
It’s giving… summer in the city. It’s giving… pair it with a sweater vest for an effortless look. It’s giving…. add to cart right now to secure my size.