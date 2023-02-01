Celebrity Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Target Collection Is Here & Everything Comes In Sizes XXS to 4X

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In October 2022, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson made headlines for publicly feuding with Ye (formerly Kanye West), after denouncing his “White Lives Matter” shirts at a Paris fashion show. The celebrity stylist and Vogue’s global contributing fashion editor at large, called Ye’s collection, “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous,” which prompted a meeting between the two. We may never know exactly what was said during that discussion, but the fashion community’s support of Johnson was clear: She is an instrumental force in the fashion industry and we should all be paying more attention to what she has to say.

It makes sense that in 2023, Johnson’s fashion influence goes global with her Future Collective clothing launch at Target stores and online. Johnson, who has styled celebs like Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams, dropped nearly 100 items in the collection, with most items retailing under $35. The entire drop boasts inclusive sizes, ranging from XXS-4X and 00-30 , and features a mix of tops, bottoms, outerwear and dresses. Everything is officially live on the site, and here are some of the stand-outs from the collection. Make sure to pick them up fast because these picks are sure to sell out.

