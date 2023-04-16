Are Gabe & Isabel Still Together From ’90 Day Fiancé’? Their Immediate Chemistry

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Gabe and Isabel still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together! We’re pretty sure.

Are Gabe and Isabel still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? We’re pretty sure they are. When we’re introduced to the couple, Gabe is a budding entrepreneur who traveled to Colombia for work. He met Isabel who accepted him for who he is, a transgender man, and said they felt “immediate chemistry”. As their relationship fortifies, so do their fears of acceptance. “That night we went out, we was kissing, we was dancing. We was hugging. It was a great night,” Gabe told producers during their January 2023 debut, before admitting he was “relieved” to find out Isabel didn’t want to have sex on their first meeting. “Because she did not know that I was trans.”

As the first trans person to feature on the show, Gabe admitted to ET in February 2023 that there was a unique pressure. “It feels like I have to live up to an expectation,” he said. “And it’s scary, because I never know what I’m doing. I’m kind of just winging it at life. So it’s just … I just don’t know what to expect, ever. Because I just I don’t plan anything. Really.” He added: “I always give people my social media before I even get on the date with them, before, like, I even give them my phone number. … Because people, when you see me, they won’t know.”

Indeed, Isabel was surprised that Gabe is trans and had no idea. “I began to see photos of his surgery. I began seeing that he was a trans guy,” she said during a confessional. “That was a big surprise for me. I would have never noticed because Gabe just looks like a man. I had a lot of questions because when I met him, I didn’t see any feminine traits in his body, voice, his face. Everything was perfectly of a man.” She expanded on this point in a later episode. “I didn’t know what I was going to find in a physical sense,” she said during the February 19 episode. “I didn’t even know what those surgeries entailed. For me, [being intimate] was something incredible — and still is.”

While the couple hasn’t confirmed whether they’re still together, Isabel shared a loving message to Gabe on April 1, 2023, praising him for telling his parents he’s trans. “I will only say that truth brings peace of mind,” Isabel wrote as she reposted a clip of the series. “I love you @paboga1.” On April 10, 2023, Gabe shared a tearful video of him proposing to Isbael—in Spanish, which he doesn’t speak all that well, so we have to assume they’re going strong. “Will you marry me? Super emotional episode for me in many ways. I hope i didnt make yall cry this episode 😭” he wrote in the caption.

