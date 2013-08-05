Gabourey Sidibe Was Shot By Karl Lagerfeld For Harper’s Bazaar September Issue

Harper’s Bazaar unveiled Global Fashion Director Carine Roitfeld’s third fashion portfolio today, and it features a mix of famous faces—some more unlikely than others.

Photographed by Karl Lagerfeld, the feature—called “Singular Beauties”—is an homage to the diversity of women.

“Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe is probably the most interesting choice, given Lagerfeld’s often controversial comments about women who don’t fit the fashion fold, body-wise (ahem, Adele).

The rest of the women featured are diverse, certainly, but could be considered more predictable presences for a fashion publication, including 80-year-old Carmen Dell’Orefice, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Lily Collins, Zoe Kravitz, and Karen Elson, to name a few.

Regardless, it’s refreshing to see a mix of shapes and ages spotlighted in the beautiful feature, which was conceptualized, cast and styled by Roitfeld, along with with Stephen Gan, the creative director of the mag’s US edition.

The fashion spread appears in the September issue of all 29 editions of the magazine. To see the full feature, and a behind-the-scenes video, head over to the magazine’s website now!