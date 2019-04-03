The Latest GabiFresh and Swimsuits For All Collection Is a Plus-Size Barbie Dream

Scroll To See More Images

Grab the keys to the Barbie Dream House, y’all, because we’re having a pool party. The newest GabiFresh and Swimsuits For All collection is a serious retro Barbie dream—only this time, Barbie wears plus sizes. Whenever GabiFresh collabs with anyone, magic is made. But this Swimsuits For All collection is particularly good. The swimsuits are fresh (See what I did there?), fun and will make you wish you had pool parties lined up every weekend.

Look, I’m a verified swimsuit addict. I seriously love swimsuits, and one day, I’ll have enough where I’ll never have to repeat a swimsuit again. There’s only one problem: These GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All swimsuits are so cute, I want to wear them over and over again. I didn’t know I wanted to live my best retro Barbie dream until I saw this adorable collection, but now it’s all I want to do. Honestly, stop your search for cute plus-size swimsuits, because this collection is all you need.

From bikinis to retro-chic one-pieces (and even a maxi dress!), the newest GabiFresh and Swimsuits For All collection is too cute to handle. I picked out some of my favorites for you to shop below, but they’re seriously all so good. Consider this your swimsuit capsule collection, because you’re not going to want any other swimsuits this season.

1. GabiFresh Girlfriend Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $85.50 at Swimsuits For All

The belt, the colors, the piping—everything about this swimsuit is retro chic, and I love it.

2. GabiFresh Superstar Bikini, $76.50 at Swimsuits For All

Catch yourself dancing to some guitar jams at a 1960s bonfire in this bikini.

3. GabiFresh Trendsetter Ribbed Swimsuit, $81 at Swimsuits For All

The strap details on this one-piece are so freakin’ cute.

4. GabiFresh Platinum Bikini, $76.50 at Swimsuits For All

You’ll be a bathing beauty in this bikini.

5. GabiFresh Dollhouse Bikini, $76.50 at Swimsuits For All

This bikini is right out of my retro wardrobe dreams.

6. GabiFresh Fame Maxi Dress, $58.50 at Swimsuits For All

A maxi dress you can wear as a cover-up or just out on the town.

7. GabiFresh Beach Front One-Piece, $81 at Swimsuits For All

I’m pretty sure Barbie actually owns this swimsuit.

