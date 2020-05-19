GabiFresh’s New Swimsuits For All Collection Is Minimalist & Bright

I love swimsuits, but if someone asked me to come up with 13 different collections, I definitely think I’d run out of ideas after my fifth drop. Fortunately, the same can’t be said for Gabi Gregg, aka GabiFresh, who has been banging out iconic swimwear styles since 2013. Her latest, GabiFresh’s Swimsuits for All summer 2020 collection, is no exception, and she’s found yet another way to reinvent swimwear trends and create a brand new line of must-haves. Collection number 13 is all about minimalism—with some flirty-fierce edge, of course.

If you haven’t shopped Gregg’s collections in the past, you might not be familiar with Swimsuits For All, in which case, you’re seriously missing out. SFA is one of my favorite sites to binge-shop inclusive swimwear, and in addition to their own collections, they often team up with fashionistas like Gregg for curated drops—Ashley Graham also has her own line with the retailer, and between Graham’s and Gregg’s collections, I’ve got enough suits on my wishlist to last me a thousand summers.

Why are such major influencers flocking to Swimsuits For All when the time comes to design? Gregg credits the retailer’s hands-on approach. “It is really such a collaborative process,” she tells StyleCaster. “I think too often with collabs or licensing deals, someone just puts their name on product, and might look it over to approve it, but doesn’t have a hand in the entire process.” Back in 2013, Gregg wanted to ensure her first collection was one she could look back on and be proud of, and she knew SFA felt the same. “Swimsuits For All also has such great quality suits, since it’s their specialty—the fabrics and support they provide are second to none.”

Oh, and the sizing is pretty dang incredible, too. Gregg’s latest collection comes in sizes 10-26, with tops in cup sizes D/DD-G/H. “I definitely have plus size women in mind when coming up with designs, and the suits are fit on multiple size models,” Gregg shares. The full collection features 11 pieces all under $160, and plays on a fashion trend Gregg hadn’t yet seen mastered in the swimwear world: minimalism.

“I think people are really going back to basics when it comes to style, and even with beauty too—we’re seeing the resurgence of fresh, natural skin and a celebration of simplicity,” says Gregg. “With swimwear, we’re seeing fewer prints and over-the-top designs like ruffles, etc. It’s about clean lines and solid colors.”

That said, this collection is anything but basic, as it’s got that signature GabiFresh flair Gregg has come to be known for. “Honestly, I just followed my instincts—I’ve been personally loving more minimalist clothing and swimwear and wanted to interpret that through a GabiFresh lens,” she says. “This collection is mostly focused on solid colors and simple silhouettes, yet the suits still have small details that make them unique so that they still feel like my brand.”



Accents like ruching and cut-outs jazz up classic styles, as do green stripes, metallic nudes, and pops of color from pastel lilac to fiery orange. Minimalist and flattering this lineup is; boring it is not. To shop the latest GabiFresh drop, head over to the Swimsuits For All website now, or browse through our top picks below.

1. Memento Underwire Bikini

When asked her fave suit, Gregg went with the Memento Underwire Bikini. “I love the color and the ring details,” she shared, “plus it has a hidden underwire, and as someone with a large bust, support is definitely one of the things I look for in a perfect suit.”

2. Sunburst Bikini

If you’re into the long-sleeved swim look, the Sunburst Bikini will be your new favorite. Don’t expect to look too covered-up, though, as the dramatic cutouts and clear rings keep things super-sexy.

3. Quest Underwire Bikini

Why choose between a black bikini or a white one when you can just buy the Quest Underwire Bikini? This set is practically made for mixing and matching with the other swimsuits in your collection, and I love the nautical rope detailing, too.

4. Scorcher One-Piece

Everyone needs at least one fire one-piece in their swim wardrobe, and I’ve decided that the Scorcher One-Piece will be mine. That trio of lace-up details? So, so good.

5. Cargo Underwire Bikini

There aren’t a ton of patterns in this minimalist collection, which is why the Cargo Underwire Bikini stands out. Bonus points have been awarded for the ultra-flattering knot-tie details on the tummy and at the bust.

