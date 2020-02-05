The New GabiFresh x Swimsuits for All Collection Is Desert-Inspired—and Just As Hot

Scroll To See More Images

It may still be freezing outside—even Los Angeles was fraught with 57 degree weather on Tuesday—but I’m determined to be prepared for when the sun comes back out and warms my shivering bones. Finding swimsuits in plus-sizes that are actually sexy can be super difficult, though. Luckily, GabiFresh’s 2020 plus-size collection with Swimsuits For All has nine plus-size bathing suits, and I’m not kidding when I say I want every single one.

I’m lucky enough to have access to a pool, so my mind is always on new swimsuits. (I even have a couple of swimsuits from GabiFresh’s last Swimsuits For All drop, but you can never have too many!) I see so many cute bathing suits whenever I online window shop, but a lot of them are made with thin people in mind. I’m a firm believer that you should wear whatever makes you feel comfortable, but if what you want to wear doesn’t come in your size, that’s a major bummer. That’s why I got so excited when the new GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection dropped. Like, thank you for reading my mind!

The entire collection is very much desert-inspired, which is perfect for any and all vacation vibes—or just hanging by the pool. Your Instagram feed is about to get really hot, y’all. Plus, the campaign features model Mama Cox, who passed away in December 2019. Seeing her looking absolutely stunning in these swimsuit photos is a wonderful reminder of her beautiful existence in this world.

Whether you’re a fan of plus-size one-pieces or bikinis, this desert collection includes both, so you can wear whatever your heart desires. The bikini tops are all cup-sized 10 D/DD-24 G/H, meaning you can match the bathing suit top to your bra size. (The bottoms, while sold with the tops, are also sizes 10-24.) No more worrying about getting the right supportive fit. GabiFresh has seriously won my heart with this feature.

To give you a look at what’s in the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection, I’ve rounded up my favorite bathing suits from the drop below. All are available right now (and on sale!) on the Swimsuits For All website. Seriously, good luck trying not to buy all of them.

Prowler High Waist Underwire Bikini, Originally $126

Capture High Waist Underwire Bikini, Originally $126

Cruiser One Piece Swimsuit, Originally $155

Primal High Waist Underwire Bikini, Originally $126

Instincts Underwire One Piece, Originally $155

Valiant High Waist Underwire Bikini, Originally $126

