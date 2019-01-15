There Are Only 9 Swimsuits in GabiFresh’s New Size-Inclusive Collection, but I Want All of Them

Scroll To See More Images

It may still be freezing outside—even Los Angeles is having a full week of rain—but I’m determined to be prepared for when the sun comes back out and warms my shivering bones. Finding swimsuits in plus-sizes that are actually sexy can be super difficult, though. Luckily, GabiFresh’s 2019 plus-size collection with Swimsuits For All has nine plus-size bathing suits and I’m not kidding when I say I want every single one.

I’m lucky enough to have access to a pool, so my mind is always on new swimsuits. (I don’t want to be a swimsuit repeater!) I see so many cute bathing suits whenever I online window shop, but a lot of them are made with thin people in mind. I’m a firm believer that you should wear whatever makes you feel comfortable, but if what you want to wear doesn’t come in your size, that’s a major bummer. That’s why I got so excited when the new GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection dropped. Like, thank you for reading my mind!

GabiFresh is the self-titled “OG fat girl,” and she even co-founded a plus-size clothing company with fellow Instagram influencer Nicolette Mason. So, she’s no stranger to dressing plus-size bodies. Her line is a total reflection of that. The collection features both one-pieces and bikinis, so you can wear whatever your heart desires. And, all but one of the nine bathing suits are cup-sized 10 D/DD-24 E/F. Meaning, you match the bathing suit top to your bra size. (The bottoms, while sold with the tops, are also sizes 10-24.) No more worrying about getting the right supportive fit. GabiFresh has seriously won my heart with this feature.

To give you a look at what’s in the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collection, I’ve rounded up all nine bathing suits below. All are available right now (and on sale!) on the Swimsuits For All website. Seriously, good luck trying not to buy all of them.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Terrain Caged Underwire Swimsuit, $114 $91.20 at Swimsuits For All

I’d gladly be locked up in this cage.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Blaze Underwire Swimsuit, $114 $91.20 at Swimsuits For All

Sunset lighting not included (but highly recommended).

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Zephyr Underwire Black Underwire Bikini, $102 $81.60 at Swimsuits For All

I don’t know a single person who wouldn’t look amazing in this.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Whirlwind Ribbed Monokini, $108 $86.40 at Swimsuits For All

That iconic Pretty Woman dress just got the bathing suit treatment.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Riptide Underwire Bikini, $102 $81.60 at Swimsuits For All

The colorblock bathing suit of my dreams.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Element Underwire Bikini, $102 $81.60 at Swimsuits For All

Caution: Wearing this may cause on-lookers to fall in love.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Tempest Bikini, $120 $96 at Swimsuits For All

Throw on some shorts and you could wear this all day.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Ember Cutout Swimsuit, $108 $86.40 at Swimsuits For All

Barbie meets 50 Shades of Grey—in the best way.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Habitat X-Back Swimsuit, $108 $86.40 at Swimsuits For All

Those! Side! Details!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.