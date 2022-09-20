Here’s if Bachelorette’s Gabby & Erich Are Still Together After His Ex Accused Him of ‘Acting’

Scroll To See More Images

SPOILER. If you watched her Final Rose Ceremony, you may be wondering: Are Gabby and Erich still together from The Bachelorette 2022 and where are they now after that wild finale?

Gabby was one of two leads for The Bachelorette season 19 along with Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose” special in March 2022. The Bachelorette season 19 will be the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season to have two full-time leads. The Bachelorette season 11 started with two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, but Kaitlyn was chosen as the sole Bachelorette by the contestants in episode one.

“It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory,” Gabby told People in July 2022. “But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don’t think we would have had it any other way.” She continued, “I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories. Of course it was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through.” Rachel added, “It’s just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way.”

Rachel also confirmed to People that there wasn’t any drama between her and Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 due to their constant “communication” through the process. “I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication,” she said. “And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing.” Gabby added, “I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton’s season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first. We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that’s worth it isn’t going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it.” She continued, “It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We’re human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

As for how their season ends, Gabby and Rachel confirmed they’re happy with the outcome. “I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it’s just an amazing life experience together,” Gabby said. Rachel added, “I think we’re both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We’re both just really happy.”

But back to Gabby and Erich. So…are Gabby and Erich still together from The Bachelorette 2022? Read on for where Gabby and Erich are now after The Bachelorette season 19 and if they’re still together.

Are Gabby and Erich still together from The Bachelorette 2022?

SPOILER: Are Gabby and Erich still together after The Bachelorette 2022? As of writing this, the answer is yes. According to Reality Steve, Gabby and Erich are still together, though there’s a chance they didn’t get engaged in The Bachelorette season 19 finale and are just dating. “As for Gabby and Erich, they are still together. Nothing new to report there. Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He’s the only guy left,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. “They work through it and are together today. Now, I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn’t get engaged in Mexico and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that. The main thing that I doubled checked on was were they still together and I was told they absolutely are.”

However, Reality Steves Gabby and Erich could break up at the “After the Final Rose” special after Erich’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda Kaylor, claimed in a statement to the Instagram account @Bachelornation.Scoop that they were still together when he went on The Bachelorette and that Erich told her that the show was “all acting” and he wanted to be a contestant for a “fresh start and a new career path.” Read the full statement below:

“After long debating ever telling anyone about my chapter with Erich, Ive decided to. He recently posted a well deserved apology for an unacceptable decision he made to Instagram. It took me back to another apology he made that I received from him this summer. This is in no way me comparing his inexcusable actions but rather to help shine light on his true character. When Erich and I had began dating it was quite the whirlwind romance, we were head over heels for each other, happiest I’d felt in a while. After a few months of amazing dates, adventures, countless sleepovers, I thought I had really found my person.”

“Erich had lost his job during this time and I could tell it weighed heavy on him & I tried to be there for him as he prepared for his interviews for new jobs. One morning after a normal night together I got a text after he left my place (march 10th) making jokes and telling me he got some news he wanted to talk to me about. I called him immediately. He told me he got a call and was offered to be a contestant on the bachelorette and I was in shook he would even consider this kind of gig while we were dating. He insisted that it was all acting and it would be as if he was just going out of town for a few weeks. He wanted a fresh start and a new career path because he was unhappy with his.”

“I knew that this wasn’t that this wasn’t a reality show I could handle ‘just waiting for him on the other side.’ I made it clear that was something I would not be okay with and he said he needed to think about what to do because it could open a lot of doors. I texted him after letting him know that if this was the decision he was making, best of luck but I stand by my decision not to stay. Ive attached the following screenshots of conversation that were had following this call. I mourned our relationship. I cried a ton and began to process that there was something better out there for me. Texts were still being exchanged between us about how sad we were to lose each other, but I knew I needed to move on.”

“Ten days later (march 22nd) I received two dozen roses at my door from Erich with a note saying I’ll never stop thinking about you. The texts following those roses are also attached but in short he says he went back home to think about everything couldn’t stop thinking about me and wanted to know if we could talk when he returned to LA. I decided to sleep on this because my heart was broken, but the next morning, the sucker I am agreed to meeting with him and texted him back. Little did I know he had already returned and left to film the show so my text went green.”

“It was hard to process that he could reopen a wound just to make the same choice, leaving me heartbroken once again. Once again, I mourned, healed, and moved on. I received a text from him (July 10th) as the show began to air, telling me how terrible what he did to me was and how sorry he was. That he thinks about me all the time and won’t ever forgive himself. Our chapter was over for me long before this and I saw this as a sad attempt to save himself from anything to harm his newfound fame and reputation. I don’t believe Erich had any good intentions going on this show and I don’t believe anything to have changed, he wanted the clout and he got it. I just hope he doesn’t continue to hurt anyone on this new path he is on.”

Amanda also shared texts from Erich around the time he was cast on The Bachelorette. “I got some news this morning that I need to talk to you about,” Erich texted. After calling Erich, Amanda texted him, “not sure how you expected me to feel but if that’s your decision, best of luck.” Erich responded, “I know this isn’t ideal, I wanted to do this to see if there was something else I could do with my life. I really like you Amanda. I didn’t think it would be a big deal, but I understand how you feel. I’m sorry and I understand if you don’t want to see me anymore.” Amanda texted back, “you expect me to continue dating you while you go on a reality tv show to ‘find love.'” Erich responded, “It isn’t real, but you’re right. I am sorry I really didn’t think this all through.” Amanda texted back, “So you drop something real for something fake got it..” Erich responded, “I didn’t realize the implications. I am sorry I thought we could get on the same page about this. I really didn’t mean for this to hurt you.”

Amanda texted back, “well I’m heartbroken, really hope you get all the fame and business opportunities you are looking for.” Erich responded, “I am not well Amanda. You make me happy, but I am deeply unhappy with myself. You are better off without me in the long run, trust me.” Amanda texted back, “You don’t get to tell me what I’m better off without. We are all unhappy with ourselves, but we have the choice to choose someone who makes us a better versuion of ourselves.” Erich responded, “You are right and I agree with you, but I don’t think I can be that for you. Not until I figure out who I am. Not that this is the answer, but I need to change. I’m stuck in my career path and I’m miserable with it. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life.”

When Erich returned from The Bachelorette in July 2022, Erich texted Amanda, “I am so sorry Amanda, what I did was terrible, I don’t expect you to ever forgive me. I just want you to know I think about you all the time and you really deserve the best. I won’t ever forgive myself I hope find happiness and everything you deserve.” Amanda also shared photos of her and Erich to confirm they were in a relationship.

In an interview with Reality Steve in September 2022, Amanda revealed that she and Erich met in January 2022 on Hinge. Amanda is a single mom and Erich had spent time with both her and her son. She also claimed that Erich hung out with her and her son the last week before he left for The Bachelorette. Amanda also claimed that Erich had never mentioned The Bachelorette to her until their call in March 2022, two weeks before he left to film. Reality Steve believed that Erich had been in talks with ABC weeks before then but didn’t tell Amanda.

Amanda also believed that Erich’s text to her in July 2022, two months after he finished filming The Bachelorette in May 2022, was to “soften the blow” for how he ended up with Gabby on The Bachelorette. “She understands that was not a text to try and win her back because there hadn’t been any contact from mid-May until then, and hasn’t been any contact since. That text was seemingly something to soften the blow for what was to come since he knew he’d ended up with Gabby, and she told me she believes it was all about making sure she didn’t say anything publicly. It didn’t make any sense to her otherwise why he would’ve sent what he did when he did,” Reality Steve wrote.

Who is Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette 2022?

Who is Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette 2022? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Gabby is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, who currently lives in Denver, Colorado. Her Instagram handle is @gabriela.windey. She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Gabby and Rachel. “I actually don’t know who you are at all. “I’m pissed because I spent the last two months away from my friends and family who actually give a shit about me, and you don’t,” Gabby told Clayton after he eliminated her. She continued, “You asked me to stay because you were pissed because Susie left and your pride was hurt.” She also added during the “After the Final Rose” special, “Watching it back, everything is so muddled, and you are clearly pitting us against each other. It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? Gabby listed her job on The Bachelor as an “ICU Nurse.” Gabby also worked as a registered nurse in the medical ICU at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, according to her Linkedin. In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, Gabby opened up about what it’s like to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re all leaning on each other, and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast,” she said. “All of health care is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things. So we are used to change. But it is hard and, of course, this is different because of the seriousness of it and how many people it’s affecting.”

She continued, “There is always kind of a thought and worry of working so close to it, there’s obviously a risk of transmission. But we have the suitable PPE and have been trained extensively how to take it on and off carefully so we don’t give it to ourselves while we’re taking it off. You have to be vigilant and you have to pay attention to what you’re doing at all times. “I haven’t had to reuse any other PPE, but putting it out there early on that we need to not be wasteful has really helped us now.”

Along with her job as an ICU nurse, Gabby is also a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. In 2021, Gabby, who’s been cheering for the Denver Broncos since 2016, became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, an honor usually given to football players. “Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players,” Pop Warner Little Scholars said in a press release. (Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also received the honor.) “Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation.”

In her Bachelor bio, Gabby described her dream man as someone who has a “quiet confidence.” “Gabby is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences,” her bio read. “Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

Her bio continued, “The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

For her fun facts, Gabby listed the following:

• Gabby is terrified of humpback whales but would love to see one in person from a safe distance.

• Gabby loves to write cards.

• Stomping grapes in Italy is at the top of Gabby’s bucket list.

Clayton also wasn’t Gabby’s first Bachelor Nation relationship. Gabby is the ex-girlfriend of both Dean Unglert from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin. Dean, who also starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and 6, confirmed the relationship on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in October 2021. “She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” he said. “Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that.”

Blake, who was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, also confirmed that he dated Gabby for a “couple months” on an episode of the “Behind the Rose” podcast in October 2021. “We like the same girls, man. I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates,” he said. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well. And Dean, I don’t know how it came up, but one time, me and Dean were sitting there — I think we were in Buffalo, and he mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.’”

He continued, “She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room. You never know if the lead is going to be into something like that. You never know if they like the more shy, quiet type or they like the loud, outgoing type, but she’s definitely very loud, very outgoing, she has a lot of friends. So if Clayton’s into that, I see her getting hometowns, for sure. She’s a beautiful woman. … They’re gonna have the football player, cheerleader story line.”

In an interview on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January 2022, Gabby claimed that she and Blake “hung out for a little” but weren’t ever in an official relationship. “Blake and I had mutual friends,” Gabby said, noting that they met after she graduated from college in 2014. “We never actually went on a date. There was no drinks paid for. No dinner paid for. [Blake’s] saying we dated… He’s definitely friends of friends. You know, we had spent time together and stuff but definitely no, like, official dating, like, no really kind of formal, no exclusivity and again, it was a really long time ago.”

She called Dean, however, one of her “first loves.” “It was just so long ago,” she said. “It’s a distant past from my experience on ‘The Bachelor’ and you know, Clayton [Echard] and I’s story, it’s very much its own thing. I’m always really grateful that it was so far in the past, so I could focus more on Clayton and kind of separate [that].”

Who is Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette 2022?

Who is Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette 2022? Erich is a 29-year-old from Bedminster, New Jersey, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California. His Instagram handle is @oh_for_schwer. Erich is Gabby’s contestant on The Bachelorette season 19. On July 9, 2022, Erich announced on his Instagram that his father had died. “Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad,” he captioned a series of photos of him and his dad.

In his biography on ABC’s website, Erich describes himself as a “handsome guy” with a “quiet confidence” who is a “bit mysterious” and a bit fun. Read Erich’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Erich is a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore. He describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side. When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal. He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul. His perfect partner is easygoing, selfless and communicative; and while he says he doesn’t have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women. He loves doing the unexpected and finds joy in making someone feel special. Above all, Erich hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.



Fun Facts:

– Erich has no interest in going to an escape room.

– Erich likes his wine both red and white.

– Erich dreams of seeing the Northern Lights in person.”

Erich listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Real Estate Analyst.” According to his Linkedin, Erich worked as an Acquisitions Analyst for Rexford Industrial, where he’s worked since November 2021. Before that, he was a Senior Analyst for Transwestern and held roles at Sky Management Services, Locus Energy, and Hobbs & Towne Inc. He graduated from Elon University with a bachelor’s of science in marketing in 2015. He also attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, for one year from 2011 to 2012, where he studied economics.

For Erich’s Hometown Date with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19, they went to Bedminster, New Jersey, where they visited Natirar Park and Erich’s family’s house. For his limo introduction in episode 1, Erich introduced himself to Gabby and Rachel and asked them for help tying his tie. “Do either of you know how to tie a tie? Please help me,” he said as Gabby and Rachel tie his tie. Erich went on his first One-on-One date in the third episode of The Bachelorette season 19, where he and Gabby went bowling.

Who is the next Bachelor 2023?

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023? The season 27 Bachelor is Zach Shallcross, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Zach was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. “As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted in September 2022. Reality Steve also wrote in a blog post before his confirmation that Zach was the only contestant from The Bachelorette season 19 that he could see being the season 27 Bachelor after another frontrunner turned the role down. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022.

Variety also reported in September 2022 that Zach was ABC’s top choice to become the next Bachelor, with two sources confirming the news. Zach will be announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20, 2022. Reality Steve also tweeted a video at the time of Zach filming his introduction for The Bachelor. “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin,” he tweeted. Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Zach was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor. “He’s been a frontrunner for a while,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no denying that the audience loves him.”

Reality Steve reported in September 2022 that filming for The Bachelor season 27 starts on September 26, 2022, with some of Zach’s contestants already in Los Angeles. He confirmed that two women on Zach’s season are: Davia Bunch, a 26-year-old digital marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina, and Cat Wong, a 27-year-old model from New York, New York. Davia graduated the University of South Carolina and was the Miss South Carolina in 2018 in the Miss America pageant. She competed with Cat. Davia’s mother died in 2013 of leukemia when she was in high school and her father remarried that year. According to Reality Steve, she then moved to Russia on a dance scholarship, where she struggled with an eating disorder, before coming back to the United States, entering pageants and winning the title of Miss South Carolina. Car also attended the University of South Carolina at the same time as Davia and competed against her for the title of Miss South Carolina in 2018.

But back to The Bachelor. So…who is season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross? Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, but lives in Austin, Texas. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Winey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in third place. His Instagram handle is @zachshall.

According to his bio on ABC’s website, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football. Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Zach listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin, Zach works as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’s worked for three years. He was promoted to his current position September 2021 and has also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He’s also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years.

“My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” Zach’s Linkedin bio reads.

Before Zach was confirmed as the season 27 Bachelor, Reality Steve reported on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo. “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

Other season 19 Bachelorette contestants not in the running to be the Bachelor 2023 are: Tyler Norris (who ends up with season 25 Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and Johnny DePhilippo (who gets engaged to season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise season 8). Erich Schwer, who gets engaged to Gabby in The Bachelorette season 19 finale, and Tino Franco, who gets engaged to Rachel, also aren’t in the running to be the Bachelor 2023. Reality Steve also doesn’t believe that Logan Palmer, Ethan Kang, Spencer Swies, Aven Jones or Jason Alabaster from The Bachelorette season 19 will be the next Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the one contestant from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season that does have a chance is Zach Shallcross. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach. I don’t see it being Aven. I don’t see it being Logan. I don’t see it being Ethan. I don’t see it being Spencer. I don’t see it being Jason,” Reality Steve said.

Other Bachelor Nation alums who aren’t in the running to be the next Bachelor are The Bachelorette season 17 contestant Michael Allio (who ends up with season 21 Bachelor contestant Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and The Bachelorette season 18 contestant Brandon Jones (who ends up with season 26 Bachelor contestant Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.)

While Nate isn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.”

Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that her choices for the next Bachelor were Nate and Tyler. “From Gabby’s side I would say Nate, [he’s] incredible, and from my side, maybe Tyler. Who knows?” Rachel said. “They really couldn’t go wrong.” Mario Vassall, another contestant from The Bachelorette season 19, agreed with Rachel’s picks. “Nate, his name comes to mind… Nate is a fun, standup guy,” he said. “… I’m a big fan of Tyler Norris. We saw his breakup with Rachel. That was tough to watch. [I’m a] big fan of him, his character. He wears his heart of his sleeve. I wouldn’t be mad if he took that position.” Mario also confirmed that he’s open to becoming the next Bachelor in an interview with E! News. “I would say that I am open to the conversation,” he said.”Ad we’d go from there.”

Tyler, for his part, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he isn’t interested in becoming the season 27 Bachelor but would root for Nate if he became the next lead. “I couldn’t even imagine dating two women at the same time, let alone 30-something women, but then again, you can’t take anything out of the card,” he said. “My man, Nate, he’s the sweetest, most genuine guy. I would love to see him. He brings flair too… My man would do a great job.” Tyler also told E! News about his concerns over becoming the next Bachelor. “I would definitely say that it’s very hard to navigate,” Tyler said. “With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day. [But] if it gets me a stop closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it.”

Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Mario, however, was against the idea and told Entertainment Tonight that ABC should “absolutely not” have two Bachelors. Tyler also agreed with him. “I think watching back the two Bachelorette thing was a lot,” Tyler said. “Having two Bachelors would be the same thing. I think they should stick to one.”

Who’s in The Bachelorette 2022 cast?

Who is in The Bachelorette 2022 cast? See below for the full list of contestants on The Bachelorette season 19.

Alec Garza, 27; Houston, Texas — Wedding Photographer

Aven Jones, 28; Beverly Massachusetts — Sales Executive

Brendan Hall, 28; Carlsbad, California — Bartender

Chris Austin, 30; Redondo Beach, California — Mentality Coach

Colin Farrill, 36; Acton, Massachusetts — Sales Director

Eric Schwer, 29; Bedminster, New Jersey — Real Estate Analyst

Ethan Kang, 27; Greenwood Village, Colorado — Advertising Executive

Hayden Markowitz, 29; Savannah, Georgia — Leisure Executive

Jacob Rapini, 27; Sonora, California — Mortgage Broker

James Clarke, 25; Winnetka, Illinois — Meatball Enthusiast

Jason Alabaster, 30; Memphis, Tennessee — Investment Banker

Joey Young, 24; Brookfield, Connecticut — Twin

John Anderson, 26; Nashville, Tennessee — English Teacher

Johnny DePhillipo, 25; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — Realtor

Jordan Helman, 35; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania — Software Developer

Jordan Vandergriff, 27; Alpharetta, Georgia — Drag Racer

Justin Budfuloski, 32; Solana Beach, California — Physical Therapist

Justin Young, 24; Brookfield, Connecticut — Other Twin

Kirk Bryant, 29; Bullard, Texas — College Football Coach

Logan Palmer, 26; Phoenix, Arizona — Videographer

Mario Vassall, 31; Naperville, Illinois — Personal Trainer

Matt LaBagh, 25; Waterbury, Connecticut — Shipping Executive

Michael Vaughan, 32; Long Beach, California — Pharmaceutical Salesman

Nate Mitchell, 33; Carrier Mill, Illinois — Electrical Engineer

Quincey Williams, 25; Miami, Florida — Life Coach

Robert “Roby” Sobieski, 33; Los Angeles, California — Magician

Ryan Mula, 36; Wayland, Massachusetts — Investment Director

Spencer Swies, 27; Bloomfield Hills, Michigan — Venture Capitalist

Termayne Harper, 28; Naperville, Illinois — Crypto Guy

Tino Franco, 28; Valencia, California — General Contractor

Tyler Norris, 25; Rio Grande, New Jersey — Small Business Owner

Zach Shallcross, 25; Anaheim Hill, California — Tech Executive

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host? The Bachelorette season 19 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

