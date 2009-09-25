The G20 Summit: Michelle Obama Stuns in Thakoon

G20 seem to be the words on everyone’s lips lately (those who aren’t talking about Milan Fashion Week). The summit brings world economic leaders from 19 countries and one from the European Union (making 20) together to discuss international financial issues and world economies. This year, they have all descended upon Pittsburgh.

As usual, we have our eye on what the finance ministers, central bank governors, and their wives are wearing. Michelle Obama sported a pleated chiffon number from Thakoon‘s Resort 2010 collection for the dinner she hosted last night at Teresa Heinz Kerry’s Rosemont Farm.

Guests included Carla Bruni Sarkozy, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Prime Minister of Japan Yukio Hatoyama and his wife Miyuki Hatoyama, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and wife Svetlana, and others.