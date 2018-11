G Star Raw took a post apocalyptic look at layering for Fall 2011. A strict color palette of black, navy and grey served as a metaphor for the militaristic undertones found in Civil War inspired coats and high necked jackets. A few maxi dresses were thrown in for good measure, but the overall vibe was all about individual pieces working together and interesting denim cuts.

In other words, there’s a lot of look for the G Star girl to mine for Fall 2011.