6 Sex Positions Designed to Hit Your ‘G-Spot’

It’s one of the biggest debates in sexual pleasure: Is there a G-spot or isn’t there?

G-spot proponents argue that there’s definitely a spot on the anterior wall of the vagina that, when stimulated, causes all kinds of sensations. G-spot skeptics don’t necessarily disagree; they’re just concerned about whether the G-spot exists on its own, or whether it’s actually just an extension of the clitoris.

Regardless, it’s clear that ‘G-spot’ stimulation works wonders for some. “We know many women derive satisfaction from this area,” Leah Millheiser, MD, ob-gyn at Stanford University, previously told StyleCaster.

The thing is, many women might not experience mind-blowing pleasure from ‘G-spot’ stimulation. In fact, they might just experience discomfort. “It’s important to understand that not everyone will experience pleasure from G-spot stimulation,” Dr. Millheiser said. “Everyone’s body is different, and everyone’s body will experience pleasure differently.”

The point? The so-called ‘G-spot’ (whether or not it’s an extension of the clitoris) can unlock seriously incredible sensations for some. And for others, it might do nothing. The only way to find out is to experiment.

Here, you’ll find six sex positions that encourage targeted ‘G-spot’ stimulation. If these lead to mind-blowing orgasms, awesome. If they don’t, don’t sweat it—just keep experimenting with other stuff until you find something that works for you.

Originally posted on SheKnows.