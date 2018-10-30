6 Sex Positions Designed to Hit Your ‘G-Spot’

It’s one of the biggest debates in sexual pleasure: Is there a G-spot or isn’t there?
G-spot proponents argue that there’s definitely a spot on the anterior wall of the vagina that, when stimulated, causes all kinds of sensations. G-spot skeptics don’t necessarily disagree; they’re just concerned about whether the G-spot exists on its own, or whether it’s actually just an extension of the clitoris.
Regardless, it’s clear that ‘G-spot’ stimulation works wonders for some. “We know many women derive satisfaction from this area,” Leah Millheiser, MD, ob-gyn at Stanford University, previously told StyleCaster.
The thing is, many women might not experience mind-blowing pleasure from ‘G-spot’ stimulation. In fact, they might just experience discomfort. “It’s important to understand that not everyone will experience pleasure from G-spot stimulation,” Dr. Millheiser said. “Everyone’s body is different, and everyone’s body will experience pleasure differently.”
The point? The so-called ‘G-spot’ (whether or not it’s an extension of the clitoris) can unlock seriously incredible sensations for some. And for others, it might do nothing. The only way to find out is to experiment.
Here, you’ll find six sex positions that encourage targeted ‘G-spot’ stimulation. If these lead to mind-blowing orgasms, awesome. If they don’t, don’t sweat it—just keep experimenting with other stuff until you find something that works for you.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Doggy-Style
What is it?
Get down on your hands and knees and spread your legs apart so your partner can penetrate you from behind. The higher you tilt your butt, the more directly your partner will hit your anterior vaginal wall.
Why it’s great
“This position allows for deep penetration, plus the penis pushes directly against the 'G-spot,' and your partner can wrap their arms around you, giving them direct finger access to your clitoris,” Laurel House, resident sex expert for My First Blush, explains.
Photo:
Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
The Spoon
What is it?
Lie on your side and have the penetrator be the big spoon. Bring your knees up slightly and have them enter you from behind.
Why it’s great
This position allows for deep, hands-free penetration and the perfect angle to hit the front wall of the vagina. Bonus: It also allows for easy clitoral access, so use hands or bring a vibrator into the mix.
Photo:
Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Woman on Top
What is it?
Have your partner sit at a 45-degree angle. This works best against a wall, headboard or other hard surfaces. Straddle them and lower yourself down onto them.
Why it’s great
This position allows the vagina-haver to control the action and move their body as they please, essentially using the penis (or dildo) as a sex toy. The person with the penis (or dildo) can lie back and enjoy their partner riding them.
Photo:
Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Crisscross
What is it?
This sex position works best on a bed, but if you’re feeling more adventurous, try a dining room table. Either way, you should be roughly hip height for your partner. Drape your legs over the edge and have your partner stand in front of you. Lift your legs into the air, then crisscross them into an X and rest your ankles on your partner’s shoulders.
Why it’s great
If you like a position in which your partner is in control, you’ll love this. Hold onto the end of the bed or table and have your partner hold onto your legs for the deepest thrusting. You may want to put a pillow under your hips for added comfort, especially on hard surfaces.
Photo:
Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
The Fantastic Rocking Horse
What is it?
The rocking horse position is when the person who is penetrating sits cross-legged and leans back, either on a wall or supporting themselves with their hands. Their partner kneels over their lap and starts hugging them with their thighs as the vagina-owner starts to lower themselves down.
Why it works
“This position has excellent clitoral access, and it’s great for G-spot stimulation,” psychotherapist and therapeutic relationship coach Rachel Wright explains. “This gives control to both of you, but with different aspects. Women (or ‘top’), it gives you control on top for speed and penetration. And men (or ‘bottom’), it gives you full control to touch and tease your partner while they try to control other things.”
Photo:
Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Modified Cowgirl
What is it?
Have your partner with a penis (or dildo) lie flat, then rest on top of them instead of sitting up or straddling them.
Why it’s great
Like most vagina-owner-on-top positions, the modified cowgirl allows them to control their own clitoral stimulation and therefore their orgasm. It also allows them to have eye contact and feel their partner’s entire body against them.
Photo:
Ashley Britton/SheKnows.