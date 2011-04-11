G-Shock and CREEP Paint The Town Blue: Party Snaps

In honor of G-Shock’s newest partnership with Krink, producers of fine quality inks and markers, the Japanese watch manufacturer celebrated the release of their latest model, the DW6900KR-8, with art, music and booze (naturally) in a SoHo gallery space where street artist Craig Costello’s latest installation was being held.

One highlight of the evening included a live performance from Brooklyn-based witchhouse duo CREEP (aka Lauren Dillard and Lauren Flax) featuring one-hit wonders Nina Sky on the vocals. The night’s crowd was a mix of street hooligans, neo-goths, the babes from beach wear label Saturdays Surf NYC and downtown socialites like MEN’s JD Samson and DJ/It-Girl Becka Diamond.

