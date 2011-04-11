StyleCaster
G-Shock and CREEP Paint The Town Blue: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
In honor of G-Shock’s newest partnership with Krink, producers of fine quality inks and markers, the Japanese watch manufacturer celebrated the release of their latest model, the DW6900KR-8, with art, music and booze (naturally) in a SoHo gallery space where street artist Craig Costello’s latest installation was being held.

One highlight of the evening included a live performance from Brooklyn-based witchhouse duo CREEP (aka Lauren Dillard and Lauren Flax) featuring one-hit wonders Nina Sky on the vocals. The night’s crowd was a mix of street hooligans, neo-goths, the babes from beach wear label Saturdays Surf NYC and downtown socialites like MEN’s JD Samson and DJ/It-Girl Becka Diamond.

To see who else made it out to last Friday’s soiree, click through the photos in the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

Brooklyn duo CREEP performing at Friday night's launch party for G-Shock's new watch collaboration with Krink.

Man-about-town Clay Murphy and blogger Joey Ng in front of Craig Costello's installation.

Seeing Soba Eshima from alife was another highlight from Friday's party.

Becka Diamond and friend seem like those folks who are allergic to wearing any color that is not black, white or gray.

G-Shock representin'!

JD Samson, I don't think I've seen you since 2007!

Two more examples of why I never see any ugly people in the fashion industry.

VICE Magazine's Yanna Wilson and Jenn Mota from El Corte Ingles quench their thirst, for art of course.

Antwan Duncan is the best person to run into at any trendy party. #Truth

CREEP's Lauren Dillard has a mini post-show celebratory hug session.

