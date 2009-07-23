G.I. Knowles

Solange Knowles did something we wish we could do every single summer of our lives…shave all our hair off. Think about it…no sweaty bang problem on the subway, no humidity debacles, just a cool breeze and the perfect perch for your Chloé sunglasses.

Taking the plunge á la Sinéad O’Connor and that chick from The Cranberries (shoutout to the ‘90s), Knowles strolled down the streets of L.A. with a knowing smile. (Clearly thinking, “Ha. I had the balls, and you didn’t.”)

She did, however, wear a wig out to a Dita von Teese show later that evening, so we’re not entirely sure what the point was, but mad props either way.

Sidenote: We suggest that if she wants to shield all Beyonce comparisons, maybe she should leave her gladiator sandals at home.