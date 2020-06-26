G-Eazy Fully Shaded Halsey on His New Album With Rumored Flame Ashley Benson

Sometimes you’ve just had enough. And in case we all needed a reminder of that, G-Eazy’s shade at Halsey on “Had Enough” is the perfect example. The 31-year-old rapper’s latest album includes a collaboration with his rumored flame, 30-year-old Benson, and seems to take some serious digs at his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Halsey.

Benson makes a surprising appearance on the rapper’s latest project, Everything’s Strange Here, released on Friday, June 26. The Pretty Little Liars star can be heard singing on the album’s fourth song, “All the Things You’re Searching For.” In it, the Oakland, California rapper tells Benson she’s “The best sex I ever had, I can’t forget that,” and raps, “If I go a day without you, then I’ll miss that / I’ll lose my mind before I lose you, I can’t risk that.” The pair, who were first linked in May 2020 after Benson split with Cara Delevingne, clearly can’t get enough of each other.

It all sounds sweet and gentle until the project’s final track comes along. “Had Enough” features G-Eazy on the track, rapping about his “crazy-ass ex.” Fans have already assumed that he’s talking about pop singer Halsey, who was first linked to the rapper in 2017. G-Eazy and Halsey reportedly dated for nearly a year after that before splitting in July 2018, and again in October 2018 after a short reconciliation. The Brooklyn-born singer went public with her new boyfriend, artist Yungblud, shortly thereafter in January 2019. Things have been rocky for the exes ever since.

“Rebounds, I see who I’m replaced with,” he raps on the song, likely referencing Yungblud. “You took no time, you can’t waste it / You dragged my name, I don’t say sh*t / But let somebody say “G-Eazy,” you go apesh*t.”

In her October 2019 cover story for Cosmopolitan, the star addressed her “heinous” split from G-Eazy. “If the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh*tty dude, I think I’m doing alright,” she told the publication at the time.