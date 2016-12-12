Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin et al Announce Fyre Festival by Wearing Tiny Bikinis

A gaggle of major models are suntanning themselves in the Bahamas as we speak, posting photos to Instagram that have been increasingly ambitious and absurd representations of a little term known as #goals. But we knew these famous beauties weren’t just sunning themselves in the name of a good time, and sure enough, many of them just announced via Instagram something called the Fyre Festival, an immersive experience to be held on the Fyre Cay, an island in the Bahamas, April 28-30 and May 5-9 next year.

“CANT wait for #FyreFestival Coming soon🎗🎤 fyrefestival.com 🏁🏁🏁,” Bella Hadid wrote a few minutes ago. “#fyreFestival is coming up… join me!! @fyrefestival http://www.fyrefestival.com 🤘,” Elsa Hosk added. Slightly less creatively but no less enthusiastically, Emily Ratajkowski posted, “Announcing #fyrefestival 🔥🌴💦www.fyrefestival.com.”

Across the board, the models used a dreamy orange square to announce the news, flooding Instagram with sienna squares rn. (Seriously: The hashtag #fyrefestival is blowing up, and it’s all orange, all the time.)

According to Fyre’s website, the Fyre Cay was “once home to Blackbeard and Pablo Escobar,” but now it “awaits you.” Ticket prices start at the low, low price of $950 for the next 24 hours.

As to WTF, exactly, this little festival is: “We’ve tapped the brightest minds in music, cuisine, art and hospitality to mastermind experiences designed to delight and seduce,” the website gushes. “From innovators and thinkers to multi-platinum artists, you will find yourself one-on-one with some of the greatest talent on the planet.”

The almost-thousand-dollar price tag gets you “flights, culinary delights and accommodations.” Of course, VIP tix are on offer too. “From backstage parties to custom experiences, VIP offers uncompromising access to the best of the best.” Obvs.

See you guys in the Bahamas!