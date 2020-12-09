5 Pairs Of Fuzzy Socks That’ll Warm Your Feet & Soul

Scroll To See More Images

In many places, the start of winter means more than just wind and snow. It means cold tile floors and chilly feet! Walking across a cold floor in thin cotton socks (or no socks at all, the horror!) is just the worst. Get prepared for cold toes szn by investing in some fuzzy socks. Yes, that is the technical term for these cozy winter socks, and you need a pair, if not multiple.

Some people stock up on the cute hats, chunky knit scarves, durable winter boots and chic gloves, but the first thing on my winter must-haves list is a pair of fuzzy socks. I’m one of those controversial sock sleepers—even on the hottest summer days—and cursed with poor circulation. Regular socks don’t cut it during the winter, and I need extra fuzzy socks until the spring, so I always stock up as soon as the temp dips below 40 degrees.

With fuzzy socks on, walking across a wood floor is NBD and your feet won’t feel cold throughout the day. You can snuggle up on the couch without needing that extra plush throw (but you might want it anyway) while you unwind after a long day. Plus, fuzzy socks are simply more fun than your average sock. They come in bright colors and fun patterns, and they feel a little luxe thanks to the ultra-cozy materials.

Sometimes, though, it can be hard to find the right pair of fuzzy socks. You wouldn’t think so, but a lot of fuzzy socks tend to shed. There’s nothing worse than having to bend down and pick up little pieces of fluff from the very tile floor you were trying to avoid in the first place! That’s why I, the unofficial fuzzy sock expert, have rounded up a few solid selections for you.

From your basic every day socks to some extra-special socks from the coziest brand of them all, there are plenty of options to browse below. Once you find a pair you love, you’ll never go without again—trust me!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Snuggly But Sturdy

These super soft chenille socks will keep your feet warm, but unlike the other socks on this list they also have some built-in traction. There’s textured gripper dots on the bottom to help you walk across tile and wooden floors without slipping.

Wintery Plaid Pick

These red plaid socks just screams “cozy.” I can just picture myself snuggling up on a couch in front of a fire place while snow falls outside, toasty in my fluffy footwear.

Pretty Pastel Pairs

If you want a week’s worth of fuzzy socks, go for this set. You get seven cozy pairs that are made for lounging, sleeping and everything in between. Plus, the colors are beautiful!

A Little Bit Extra

For shoppers who want to be as cozy as possible, go with this thick pair of fuzzy socks from UGG. UGG is the king of cozy, after all. These socks are super cute with their cable yarn knit pattern and pom-poms.

A Solid (Colored) Pick

If you just want some straight-forward cozy socks, these are a great basic pair to start your obsession off strong. Nordstrom’s socks won’t lose their super-soft feel after a few washes, either.