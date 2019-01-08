Pillows So Fuzzy They’re Basically Blankets

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s not beat around the bush here: Once the holidays come and go, winter’s a pretty miserable season. There’s something to be said for the romance of snow and the edgy sophistication inherent to any winter ensemble, but traipsing through the cold every time you have to get somewhere is both physically taxing and emotionally exhausting. The solution to this seasonal malaise is, of course, to stock up on hygge in any way you can—and fuzzy pillows offer a particularly kitschy avenue for doing so.

The most skeptical readers of this article are undoubtedly posing the question: What the fuck? Which, fair. It seems like every day there’s a new genre of trendy throw pillow to stock up on, and I’m helping no one achieve their Marie Kondo goals by advocating for the addition of several more pillows to the already overpopulated throw pillow party. Plus, who knew fuzzy pillows were a thing, anyway?

But hear me out. You unabashedly load up on cozy, fuzzy blankets—because they offer you a kind of snuggly joy that makes the winter more bearable. The only thing your hibernation nest is missing is a handful of equally cozy, equally fuzzy pillows; your favorite retailers’ current decor selections are a collective excuse to surround yourself with fluff in more ways than one—why not take them up on their offer?

Fuzzy pillows are everywhere. They’re cute, they’re cozy and they’re practically begging to help you get through this season. Let them—or at least humor them by window-shopping a few.

Mongolian Lamb Pillow Covers, $59-126 at West Elm

This fluffy pillow is available in so many colors you’re bound to find one that fits your aesthetic.

Bailey Faux Fur Pillow, $49.95-69.95 at Anthropologie

These pillows play just as well together as they do with every other throw you already own.

Amped Fleece Fringe Body Pillow, $69 at Urban Outfitters

So pretty you might grow calmer just looking at them.

Gray Faux Fur Eyelash Pillow, $39.99 at Pier 1 Imports

Proof “edgy-chic” and “cozy AF” don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Amped Fleece Boo Pillow, $99 at Urban Outfitters

The coziest purchase you’ll ever make. Seriously.

Oversize Shaggy Tan Pillow, $49.95 at Pier 1 Imports

Neutral enough to seamlessly fit into any environment. And so snuggly you might want to continue using them for years to come.

Gray Fox Faux Fur Lumbar Pillow, $41.40 at Williams Sonoma

You’ve already loaded up on faux fur jackets. Why not load up on faux fur pillows, too?

Sherpa Fleece Throw Pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The pillow equivalent of your favorite teddy coat. (You’re welcome.)

Amped Fleece Devon Body Pillow, $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

Got an armchair that needs a quick dose of cozy? Throw this pillow on it, and plan to spend hours reading there.

Gold Splatted Print Faux Cowhide Throw Pillow, $29.99 at World Market

Southwestern decor is pervading the interior design landscape this year. This pillow offers you a way to get in on that, while taking full advantage of the Scandi hygge trend.

Round Lush Velvet Pillow, $29 at West Elm

Of course velvet is on the menu.

Wamsutta Vintage Puckered Faux Fur Pillow, $49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Looking at this tufted faux fur pillow is our new favorite form of ASMR.

Chenilla Diamond Square Throw Pillow, $29.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Chenille! In pillow form! We’re losing our minds!

Amber Fox Faux Fur Pillow Cover, $79-99 at Williams Sonoma

Equal parts cozy and glam—a truly unstoppable combo.

Multicolor Shag Triangle Lumbar Pillow, $23.99 at World Market

Because fuzzy pillows don’t have to come in neutral solids to be cozy.

Marissa Tipped Faux Fur Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

We want to fill a room with these and roll around in it all day. (Was that a weird confession? Whatever, we’re going with it.)

Limina Pillow, $73.50 at Anthropologie

Imagine running your fingers through this pillow’s shaggy exterior. (Honestly, that might become our new favorite meditative practice.)

Faux Fur Metallic Gray Pillow, $22.38 at Pier 1 Imports

So soft. So fuzzy. And so easy to integrate into any space.

Ivory Faux Fur Eyelash Pillow, $39.99 at Pier 1 Imports

The textured tufts on this throw leave it feeling as pretty as it is cozy. And it looks really, really cozy.

Embellished Boucherouite Fringe Pillow, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect accent pillow for your hygge-filled fuzzy pillow collection.

Faux Fur Knitted Pillow Covers, $34.99-38.99 at Pottery Barn

Nap paradise.

Faux Fur Gray Owl Pillow Cover, $47.40-59.40 at Williams Sonoma

Diva-worthy and delightful.

Fuzzy Faux Snow Leopard Pillow, $24.95 at Pier 1 Imports

Kind of rugged and cozy at the same time? Don’t read too far into the descriptor—just know we’re on board.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.