The Future Perfect

Louis Vuitton looked ahead to the future for inspiration this season and the result was sleek and powerful with a punk undertone. To replicate this look focus on black, white, and gray, and don’t shy way from patent. Clothing choices should be sleek staples that you may already have in your closet, like a white button down or a classic v-neck sweater. Accessorize with strong, embellishment-free pieces in titanium or plastic, and finish off the look with a perfectly slicked back ponytail.

(1) Jennifer Ouellette, $110, at barneys.com (2) GG 750 Cashmere sweater, $377.00, at lagarconne.com (3) Nars lipgloss, $24, at sephora.com (4) Marc by Marc Jacobs leather watch, $175, at neimanmarcus.com (5) Soraya titanium bracelet, $15, at momastore.org (6) Forever 21 chiffon skirt, $22.80, at forever21.com (7) Fred Flare plastic earrings, $9, at fredflare.com (8) London Fog patent boots, $130, at piperlime.com (9) J.Crew stretch shirt, $59, at j.crew.com (10) Marc by Marc Jacobs patent leather bag, $298, at nordstroms.com