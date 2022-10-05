My Honest Review of Target’s New Future Collective Collection (& How it Looks on IRL)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been on TikTok at all lately, you know that Target fashion has seriously upped its game over the past few years. And that’s due, in part, to the new host of designers they’re working and developing collections with. One such collab is dubbed Future Collective at Target, which will drop curated designs with multiple style influencers throughout the rest of this year.

The first drop is with fashion expert and influencer Kahlana Barfield Brown. Brown will continue to drop new pieces throughout fall, but I tested out pieces from the first collection, which includes tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear and accessories. Her collection is a mix of fun prints, matching sets and everyday office staples that you can easily throw on and piece together without much thought to look polished and professional all day long. But even though some of the crop tops work perfectly under blazers (which are also in the collection!), they also look really cute alone and make great transition pieces for going out with your friends on the weekend.

Here are three looks from the collection I tried out, and my honest review of all of them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sweater Tank and Pants

I loved this sweater tank and I’m wearing a small in the photo. The contrasting black straps and neckline make this piece look much more expensive than it is. Plus the sweater bra has little sewn-in “cups” to give you some shape and definition. There’s no sewn-in bra, but stitched circles to create dimension. I’d wear this bra-less, but hey, that’s just me.

This top would be great under a blazer and paired with these pants for work or even with a black leather skirt or skort. The pants were a great knit material and had a small amount of stretch, but I found I couldn’t get a good fit on them. I ordered a size 10 and the waistline was a little big. I’m normally a 30-inch waist and 42-inch hip, so the pants fit my hip but left some gapping at the waist. I’d size down in these if you’re gonna pick them up.

Utility A-Line Dress

This dress is so unique-looking and I love that it tailors to your individual waistline with the built-in tie wrap around the waist. The material feels like denim, so if you’re like me and get hot easily, it might not be the best piece for you to run errands in. I’m picturing wearing this more to a fall dinner when it’s still safe to bare your legs.

I’m 5’9 and didn’t think it was too short, but I definitely wear shorts underneath when I step out in it. The dress also comes in a standard denim shade. My one wish is that the buttons were snap-on instead of standard buttons; it would make getting in and out of it much easier.

Knit Top and Mini Skirt Set

This is such a cute way to elevate your love of sets and make them applicable to going out. However, the skirt is VERY short. So short that I’m not sure if I’d ever feel comfortable wearing it out. I’m wearing the size large in this photo and my bum (which is a size larger than my waist) didn’t leave much room for walking around in this skirt. The second I moved it started to rise up a bit.

I’m wearing the small top in this photo, and although the cropped sweater top above fit perfectly in a size small, I think I could have stood to upgrade to a medium. The arms were pretty tight and small and made the shirt rise up a lot whenever I raised them.