Want: A Furry Snood That’s Warm and Stylish (and Under $40!)

What: A super-cozy faux-fur scarf that’s as stylish as it is warm.

Why: As far as everyday accessories go, this piece tops our list. Not only is a fur snood a street-style favorite, but the easy-breezy circular construction lends itself to wearing with any cold-weather outfit, and this particularly chic gray version goes with pretty much everything.

How: Pair this scarf with whichever winter coat you’re digging this season, from puffers to peacoats. On milder days, we’d throw it on with a leather, army or denim jacket.



Faux Fur Snood, $38.70; at ASOS