My Dog Sheds Fur Like It’s His Job — This Is The Only Grooming Tool That Works For Us

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m that dog mom who feeds her pup raw food, buys him the coolest toys, and dresses him up in the latest pet fashions. I freely admit that I am crazy about him. But there is one aspect of being a pawrent that I’m not so crazy about — shedding. When spring and fall roll around, I get ready for my grey couch to be covered in red and white fur, keeping plenty of heavy-duty lint rollers on hand for guests that are not so thrilled about the fuzz. After a particularly bad shedding day when I could see the fur shaking off him in the sunlight, I decided enough was enough; a new grooming brush was needed. That’s when I stumbled upon the FURminator Short Hair deShedding Tool available at Petco.

First off, let me tell you a bit about my furbaby. Loki is a four-year-old rescue beagle/corgi mix whose coat is short. Since both of those breeds are known shedders, I need a serious brush that gets out tangles and removes loose hair and undercoat. Though Loki is a very patient boy when it comes to grooming, he (and I) don’t want the de-shedding process to take more than ten minutes. The brush also needs to be gentle, which means no tugs, pulls, nicks, or scratches. Yes, I may have a tall order here, but FURminator’s deShedding Tool was up for the challenge. And to my joy, the brush exceeded my expectations.

RELATED: Your Dog’s Personality, According To Their Zodiac Sign

Before starting a grooming sesh, I make sure Loki doesn’t have any sores, bruises, or skin problems, as those could be irritated by the usage of the tool. Your dog can be either wet or dry, but I’ve found that using the brush after I give my dog a bath is the most effective way. Starting at his head and moving my way back towards his tail, I apply gentle strokes across his coat in the direction of hair growth, taking care not to overbrush a section.

Made of stainless steel, the deShedding edge, which varies in length based on whether the tool is intended for short or long fur, reaches beneath the topcoat to safely and easily remove all of his loose hair. Once the loose hair has been collected on the tool’s teeth, I press down on the FURejector® button, creating a contained pile that is easy to clean up later on. The result? A happy, shiny pup whose fur isn’t weighing them down or getting all over their home.

With over 12,000 reviews at 4.7 stars on Amazon

, FURminator’s deShedding Tool is a must-have for many pet owners. Amazon’s top review of the product says, “I wish I could give this thing seven stars, but five will have to do. I was able to pull entire sheets of undercoat out of our husky without disturbing the topcoat. I’ve never had anything work so well. It’s even easier to keep the fur pile together. The fur stays clumped instead of getting spread out and floating around like with the blade-style furminator. This thing really digs the loose stuff out so much faster and easier.”

“I am so glad I discovered this tool. My Cattle Dog doesn’t shed heavily all year round, but when she goes through one of her bi-annual sheds, her fur comes off in droves, and there is fur everywhere – on the carpet, on the floor, on the furniture, on my clothes, in the food, in the air,” another shopper writes, “I used a regular shedding comb for a while, but it never picked up the bulk of her flying fur. A friend suggested I get the FURminator [and] this thing really works!”