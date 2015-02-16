Fur Scarves Are Trending on the Streets of Fashion Week

If the runway is where we look during Fashion Week to forecast what we’ll be wearing next season, the streets are where we should look for outfit inspiration to replicate right now. Editors, bloggers, buyers, designers, and social media stars are crowding the streets of New York City right now, and we’re noticing one accessories trend they all seem to be wearing: furry scarves and stoles—luckily in a more modern way than how your nana wore them.

Fashion girls are dressing for the frigid temperatures by draping a fur stole over their coats, or by bundling a furry scarf around their necks. A continuation from the colored faux fur trend we saw earlier in the season (which also shows no signs of slowing down), fluffy accessories are appearing in bold black-and-white prints, women are pairing striped stoles that purposefully clash with their printed outfits, and are wearing scarves that perfectly match their coats for a tonal finish.

Keep clicking to see how street style stars are giving this accessory a fashion girl twist at New York Fashion Week.