Puffer Coats Are Now Available in Fur Form

The classic puffer coat has kept us warm many a dreary night, fighting off frostbite and hiding our food babies. It’s become a winter staple—much to the dismay of some and the delight of others. But it’s cold outside, and all we want is to be cozy AF, OK? Thankfully, Danish-born designer Astrid Andersen has elevated the puffer coat to new levels of comfort; she’s turned plain puffer coats into fur puffer coats, and we honestly can’t imagine anything snugglier.

Seriously, these things look like giant wearable (and surprisingly glam) blankets. They’re huge—just like the beloved puffer coat—but soft and cozy. They’re basically the sartorial equivalent of spending-all-day-in-bed-and-doing-literally-nothing-else.

And before you go thinking this trend won’t catch on, allow us to inform you of a simple fact: Two models—Leomie Anderson and James Robjant—have already been seen sporting fur puffer coats. Yup, they’ve entered the upper echelon of mainstream. Before long, fur puffer coats will be a mainstay in the zeitgeist any time the temperature hits below 60 degrees. Slight chill? Fur puffer. Windy out? Fur puffer. Watching Netflix all day? Fur. Puffer.

And of course, if you’re not interesting in buying floor-length fur, equally beautiful, equally snuggly faux options are always available.

Those of you who are already eyeing these floor-length beauties will be disappointed to learn that they’re not yet available to the masses; though Andersen showed them in her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, they haven’t made it onto her website. We guess supermodels get first dibs. (It’s OK. We’re not crying; it’s just the cold, cold wind on our un-snuggled faces.)

For now, we’ll just have to suck it up and wear—ugh—regular puffer coats to ward off the chills of January. If you’re looking for us, you can find us hiding out under mounds of blankets.

