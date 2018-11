What: A cossack hat in black faux fur, complete with tiny animal ears on top.

Why: Because wearing ears of all sorts—mainly cat and rabbit,—is trés chic at the moment. And because it’s that time of year when leaving the house without a hat is fairly ill-advised.

How: The great thing about a black winter hat is that it goes with pretty much everything, and this one adds a dose of playfulness that most cold-weather looks are just begging for.

Cossack Hat with Ears, $36; at ASOS