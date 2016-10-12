StyleCaster
21 of Fall’s Coolest—and Coziest—Accessories to Shop Now

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

To say this season’s fuzzy handbags, shearling mules, and fluffy keychains are not your grandmother’s furs is like saying Kanye West has a few opinions about the fashion industry—accurate, sure, but not nearly adequate.

Since the street-style set embraced Gucci‘s kangaroo-lined loafers with unprecedented fervor last year and Fendi’s fox-fur Bag Bugs sold out at $600 a pop, brands high and low have hopped on the fur-for-all-seasons train, offering pouf-tastic accessories both real and faux.

Unlike a full-fledged fur coat, Loeffler Randall’s multicolor, pillowy-soft pouch or a Mango’s fuzzy slides can be worn long before the weather turns frigid; style them with everyday basics like jeans and a turtleneck if you want a less in-your-face look, or swap out your ankle boots for a pair of Tibi’s feathered heels for a Saturday-night ensemble worth leaving the house for.

Here, we’ve shot 21 of our favorite fur and faux-fur accessories of the season—to wear for warmth or just pure fun.

Hamilton Bag, $395; at Flynn

Tibi Sofie Feather-Embellished Slippers, $425; at Net-A-Porter

Eugenia Kim Demi Pump with Fox Fur Trim, $597.50; at Nordstrom

Loeffler Randall Crossbody Pouch with Fur, $495; at Shopbop

Dolly Feather Keyring Charm, $170; at Sophie Hulme

UGG Yvett Slipper, $84.95; at Zappos

The Mandy Mitten, $70; at Jocelyn Fur

Silver Multi Fox Tail Puff, $55; at Lauren Cecchi

Darcy Clutch, $195; at Flynn

Criss-Cross Fur Sandals, $99.99; at Mango

Tibi Bee Feather Mules, $450; at Revolve

Mini Crossbody Bag with Strap Detail, $29.90; at Zara

Tibi Boni Shearling Mules, $450; at Net-A-Porter

Eugenia Kim Babs Mink Fur Pointy-Toe Flat, $507.50; at Nordstrom

Brother Vellies Cloudy Tufted Dhara Sandal, $715; at Spring

Nicolette High-Heel Sandal, $450; at Loeffler Randall

The Superswirl Bag Candy, $95; at Jocelyn Fur

Crossbody Pouch, $595; at Loeffler Randall

Protea Clog, $685; at Brother Vellies

Faux Fur Tricolor Clutch Bag, $22.90; at Zara

The Superswirl Bag Candy, $95; at Jocelyn Fur

 

