21 of Fall’s Coolest—and Coziest—Accessories to Shop Now

To say this season’s fuzzy handbags, shearling mules, and fluffy keychains are not your grandmother’s furs is like saying Kanye West has a few opinions about the fashion industry—accurate, sure, but not nearly adequate.

Since the street-style set embraced Gucci‘s kangaroo-lined loafers with unprecedented fervor last year and Fendi’s fox-fur Bag Bugs sold out at $600 a pop, brands high and low have hopped on the fur-for-all-seasons train, offering pouf-tastic accessories both real and faux.

Unlike a full-fledged fur coat, Loeffler Randall’s multicolor, pillowy-soft pouch or a Mango’s fuzzy slides can be worn long before the weather turns frigid; style them with everyday basics like jeans and a turtleneck if you want a less in-your-face look, or swap out your ankle boots for a pair of Tibi’s feathered heels for a Saturday-night ensemble worth leaving the house for.

Here, we’ve shot 21 of our favorite fur and faux-fur accessories of the season—to wear for warmth or just pure fun.