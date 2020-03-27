13 Funny Zoom Backgrounds to Try RN, Because We All Need a Laugh

Scroll To See More Images

In this weird and tumultuous time, there’s one thing we can all count on: Zoom. The video conferencing service has quickly swept both businesses and friend groups alike into a virtual world where truly anything is possible. From throwing online dance parties to having a digital happy hour, the people are leaning in—and the only thing that can make it better might just be these funny Zoom backgrounds. After all, with everything going on in the world, we could all use a good laugh right now.

Whether you’re close enough with your work team to upload a truly weird (but hilarious) meme as your Zoom background or just want something funny behind you while you play a virtual drinking game with your friends over the weekend, there are so many ridiculous Zoom backgrounds from which to choose. For fans of The Office, you can go with a judging stare from Stanley (a personal favorite). Or, if you’re more into reality television, you can always make Jessica from Love is Blind on Netflix your go-to background. There is a funny Zoom background for everyone and every sense of humor—Even my roommate, who couldn’t stop laughing at a bottle of hot sauce because she thought it looked huge. (These are weird times.)

Below, you’ll find 13 funny Zoom backgrounds ready to give everyone at work or at your Zoom party a laugh—or at least a little chuckle. From reality television (Y’all remember the note Hannah Ann wrote to Peter on The Bachelor? Yeah, that’s in here.) to some truly iconic Oscars moments, these images are sure to brighten your day. Now go forth and live the virtual life you’ve always imagined.

1. Stanley from The Office

Stanley has never been one to hide emotion from his face, so let him express his contempt for whatever is going on while you just sit back and chill.

2. Bong Joon-Ho Making His Oscars Kiss

Was this the most iconic moment of the 2020 Oscars? Yes, yes it was. And now it can be your Zoom background.

3. This Vintage Kardashian Photoshoot

If you position yourself well enough, you can be Kim—and isn’t that all any of us really want?

4. The Letter Hannah Ann Wrote for Peter

If you know, you know. (And if you know, this is truly an iconic Zoom background choice.)

5. Baby Yoda

Perhaps Baby Yoda is more cute and less funny, but I’m including it nonetheless because it’s my ideal Zoom background.

6. This Scene from You on Netflix

You’re being watched while shopping for expensive groceries in a bougie store, and you like it.

7. Aubrey Plaza & Grumpy Cat

I mean, what a pair. Maybe no one will find this funny except for me, but I don’t care. This is the funniest photo in the history of photos, and I stand by it.

8. Friends Thanksgiving Episode (With the Turkey)

It’s a classic and it’s always funny. Any Friends fans can’t go wrong with this Zoom background.

9. Pug in a Blanket

This pug is a mood and that’s all I have to say.

10. Jessica from Love Is Blind on Netflix

I just can’t stop laughing at this one.

11. Confused Woman Meme

This meme is a classic and somehow still relevant. We’re all confused. It’s OK.

12. This Terrifying Moment from the Oscars

This Zoom background is a little more of a niche favorite, but there’s no denying it’s as funny as it is truly horrifying. (Maybe that’s what makes it funny?)

13. Literally Just a Photo of Yourself

No one will suspect you have left the chat when they see a photo of you smiling at them from their screens. Be sure to make it look natural so you can go watch The Masked Singer in the other room.