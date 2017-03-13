StyleCaster
13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If You’re Having a Bad Day

13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If You're Having a Bad Day

Kristen Bousquet
13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If You’re Having a Bad Day
Photo: Geber86/Getty Images

Between less-than-inspiring jobs, being overwhelmed with classes, and the occasional spat with our [fill in the blank], everybody has days where we wish we could crawl into a hole. We all have our own ways of dealing with the blues—but sometimes all it takes is a quick peruse of funny Instagram accounts to get us out of our funk.

Here are 13 Instagrammers that will make you smile—if not burst out laughing—if you’re having a bad day.

1. digbyvanwinkle

Digby & Aloysius are those so-ugly-he’s-cute type of dogs, which is funny to begin with. Now dress them up in hilarious outfits and have them take selfies. Instant laughter.

Me getting dressed on a Monday.

A post shared by Digby & Aloysius Van Winkle ❤ (@digbyvanwinkle) on

2. betches

We all can relate to the hilarious, but oh-so-true posts from the creators of Betches Love This.

Fancy seeing you here

A post shared by Betches (@betches) on

3. miserable_men

We know that a lot of guys hate shopping, but whoever decided to document these miserable men was surely a genius.

Miserable in Florence.

A post shared by Miserable Men™️ (@miserable_men) on

4. satiregram

This Instagram account actually creates a satire of Instagram. Brilliant!

5. jermzlee

A pug taking selfies. ‘Nuff said.

a norm selfie #tbt

A post shared by Jeremy Veach (@jeremyveach) on

6. jeromejarre

Started on Vine, Jerome just does some really hilarious things. He’s not afraid to ask people weird questions and, well, get some weird answers.

I HAD TO ASK PHARRELL 😄 #OSCARS

A post shared by JÉRÔME JARRE (@jeromejarre) on

7. collegehumor

A hotspot for clever memes and shareable photos.

8. peejet

This guy is seriously living the lives that we all wish we could have. Or at least he’s photoshopping his way there.

#nofilter @kimkardashian

A post shared by Peeje (@peejet) on

9. trotterpup

Meet Trotter. A French Bulldog who wears wigs. You’re welcome.

Pass the sunscreen. And a margarita.

A post shared by Trotter (@trotterpup) on

10. cuteboys_withcats

Cute boys + cats = everything you need to be happy in the world.

923852 735582716519937 1616180058 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @cuteboys_withcats

11. curtislepore

Also started on Vine, Curtis is hilarious, attractive, has tattoos and a Boston Terrier. What more could you ask for to put a smile on your face?

12. bestvines

In case photos aren’t funny enough to make you crack a smile, check out the best videos on Instagram (now that Vine is caput, the account is rounding up hilarious Insta vids).

31028487 228555917878688 3766831342457716736 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @bestvines

13. cashcats

What’s funnier than cats casually rolling around in piles of money? Not much.

16465105 267976933632765 5863752560980000768 n 13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If Youre Having a Bad Day

Credit: Instagram | @cashcats

Originally published March 2014. Updated March 2017.

