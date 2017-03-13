13 Funny Instagram Accounts to Follow If You’re Having a Bad Day

Between less-than-inspiring jobs, being overwhelmed with classes, and the occasional spat with our [fill in the blank], everybody has days where we wish we could crawl into a hole. We all have our own ways of dealing with the blues—but sometimes all it takes is a quick peruse of funny Instagram accounts to get us out of our funk.

Here are 13 Instagrammers that will make you smile—if not burst out laughing—if you’re having a bad day.

Digby & Aloysius are those so-ugly-he’s-cute type of dogs, which is funny to begin with. Now dress them up in hilarious outfits and have them take selfies. Instant laughter.

We all can relate to the hilarious, but oh-so-true posts from the creators of Betches Love This.

We know that a lot of guys hate shopping, but whoever decided to document these miserable men was surely a genius.

This Instagram account actually creates a satire of Instagram. Brilliant!

A pug taking selfies. ‘Nuff said.

Started on Vine, Jerome just does some really hilarious things. He’s not afraid to ask people weird questions and, well, get some weird answers.

A hotspot for clever memes and shareable photos.

This guy is seriously living the lives that we all wish we could have. Or at least he’s photoshopping his way there.

Meet Trotter. A French Bulldog who wears wigs. You’re welcome.

Cute boys + cats = everything you need to be happy in the world.

Also started on Vine, Curtis is hilarious, attractive, has tattoos and a Boston Terrier. What more could you ask for to put a smile on your face?

In case photos aren’t funny enough to make you crack a smile, check out the best videos on Instagram (now that Vine is caput, the account is rounding up hilarious Insta vids).

What’s funnier than cats casually rolling around in piles of money? Not much.

Originally published March 2014. Updated March 2017.