These Funny Face Masks Guarantee A Laugh While Running Errands

Though this year has definitely not turned out the way many of us thought it would, we’ve persevered. And while the thought of wearing a mask any time we left the house was a baffling thought a mere few months ago, it’s now become the norm—so we might as well have a little fun with it, right? Sure, fashionable face masks are great, but sometimes you just want to put smile on someone’s face (since they can’t see you smiling, anyway). That’s where these funny face masks come in. Filled with puns, TV references and silly takes on some of your favorite songs, there’s no doubt one of these hilarious masks will brighten your day and the days of those around you.

You never know when someone might need a good laugh. Perhaps the line to check out at the grocery store is just too long, and the person in front or behind you needs something to put them in a better mood. Or maybe the customers who visit you at your essential job could use a chuckle or two. Since, it’s a bit more difficult to show someone we’re smiling or trying to make their day better when our mouths (and noses!) are covered, wearing a funny face mask is the next best thing. So whether you’re trying to put those around you in a jollier mood or just happen to love puns (Seriously, there are a lot of punny face masks out there.), these funny face coverings are here to brighten everyone’s day. id

Of course, now that masks are in abundance, it can be overwhelming to sift through them all. Luckily for you, we sifted through the pages and pages of face masks on the Internet and found some of the best and funniest face masks available right now. Keep reading to shop our favorites, and get ready to laugh (or at least wheeze a little through your nose).

1. Friends Ross Pivot Mask

For anyone who’s ever indulged in a Friends binge sesh, you’ll likely know this iconic scene where the gang tries to move a couch. Odds are, people will be yelling “Pivot” at you from across the grocery store when they see this Friends-inspired mask.

2. Personalized Face Mask

Not only are the patterns on these masks super cute, but you can actually have them personalized with whatever you want. So while the “out of lipstick” mask vibe is hilarious, you can also opt for something else if you so choose!

3. Drake Face Mask

While someone might laugh when they see this Drake-inspired face mask, if they can read what it says, you’ll know they’re too close. Six feet apart, people!

4. QuaranTINA Mask

Get it? Because her name is Tina? Those who love Bob’s Burgers and have an affinity for Tina Belcher (Same.) will love this punny Bob’s Burgers-inspired face mask.

5. Fun Face Masks

These silly face masks come in a variety of funny styles—like a big smile, green monster face and even an image of someone peeking out through the mask.

6. Golden Girls Dorothy Mask

For all you fan of The Golden Girls, you’ll appreciate this punny mask featuring Bea Arthur (who played Dorothy Zbomak on the show, of course).

7. Funny Face Mask

Someone get MC Hammer on the phone, because this mask hits me so hard and makes me say, “Oh my lord.” (Sorry, I had to.) If this “U Can’t Touch This”-inspired mask doesn’t make you bust a move, I don’t know what will.

8. Don’t Hate Me Just Because I’m A Little Cooler Mask

Not gonna lie, this punny face mask had me chuckling. Odds are, anyone who sees it (and appreciates a good pun) will get a kick out of it, too.

9. Letter Graphic Face Mask

Let everyone around you know that you really, truly are smiling at them (even if they can’t see it) with this cute tie-dye face mask.

