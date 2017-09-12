StyleCaster
12 Celebrities Who Got Hilariously Real About Parenting

12 Celebrities Who Got Hilariously Real About Parenting

12 Celebrities Who Got Hilariously Real About Parenting
Parenting, even for celebrities, is difficult. There’s potty training, crying, vomiting, breastfeeding, and about a million other parenting peeves that make raising children almost not worthwhile—at least in the moment. Just watch any scene of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Kris Jenner and her six kids and you’ll get the gist of how tough parenting can be, whether the children are 8 or 30.

Of course, like any of life’s troubles, humor helps, which is likely why when raising a child gets a tad too real, celebrity moms and dads are prone to vent that frustration into hilariously relatable tweets. To make you feel a little bit better about your parenting struggles—or if you’re just looking for a good laugh—we rounded up 12 iconic celebrity tweets that accurately capture the difficulties of bringing up a young one. See them all, ahead.

Chrissy Teigen

"Does the baby have access to my ribs? It feels like they're bars and she's an old timey prisoner with a tin mug."

 

Carrie Underwood

"It just occurred to me that the majority of my diet is made up of the foods that my kid didn't finish..."

Neil Patrick Harris

"Up until 2am constructing a table with wooden trains for Gideon and all he wants to do is play with a broom. #MerryXmas."

Anna Faris

"Potty training is going so great! I'm a natural!"

Kristen Bell

"I really miss my boobs. God bless breastfeeing. #HouseOfLies."

Ryan Reynolds

"My daughter just sneezed into my yawning mouth. Seemed really fucking pleased with herself. Joke's on her. She'll have to bury me someday."

Pink

"my life was once whiskey, tears, and cigarettes... now it's snot, tears, and the color of poop. #bliss"

Hilary Duff

"Worst idea of the day.. The ornament section of Bloomingdales with a two year old 😳"

Dax Shepherd

"There are men who have scaled Everest who wouldnt dare to travel with two kids under 3. #warrior #dadbeast."

Jimmy Kimmel

"Fairly sure my new baby daughter is plotting something."

Alyssa Milano

"My 4 year old son just said to me, 'Mom, you should never trust farts.'"

Christina Applegate

"Had no idea a baby ghost was called a "morn ". 3 year old info."

Nicole Richie

"'It's 8:30am & I've already gotten into 5 fights' - thugs, and parents of toddlers."

