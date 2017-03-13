33 Times Celebrities Had Zero Chill with the Funny Faces on Red Carpets

Most celebs are pretty accustomed to giving the sexy-smoldering look to the paparazzi on the red carpet, so much so that it almost seems unnatural—and, we think, unfair—that they could look that good in every picture ever snapped. And after every red carpet event, we find ourselves trolling the internet for the best pics of our favorite stars, looking hot as ever (like, ugh). So it’s rare that we ever come across pictures of them out of their element.

But every so often, stars prove us wrong and give us a glimpse at what we are all patiently waiting to see. It’s those down-to-earth vibes we get when we see pics of, say, Jennifer Lopez throwing her arms up in the air like she’s on a roller coaster.

So, to ease your mind and give you a good laugh, we did some digging around and found some of the most hilariously goofy pictures we’ve ever seen of celebs having fun on the red carpet. Keep an eye out for Jennifer Aniston squeezing Emma Stone in an uncomfortable-looking bear hug, Jordin Sparks making a tongue-out, KISS-inspired mug, and even Adele cradling her Grammys like a newborn baby. Behold, the celebs who aren’t afraid to break that barrier of seriousness, and just have a good ol’ time.