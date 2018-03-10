StyleCaster
Share

10 Hilarious Beyoncé Interviews That Make Us Wish She Still Did Press

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Hilarious Beyoncé Interviews That Make Us Wish She Still Did Press

by
10 Hilarious Beyoncé Interviews That Make Us Wish She Still Did Press
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Beyoncé might be known for her super-private persona, but a few years ago, she was a total goofball who wasn’t afraid of teasing her interviewers for their accents and hair. If you go back even further, Beyoncé was the sassiest, most unfiltered member of Destiny’s Child who had no qualms with shading her bandmates and gushing over hot guys.

Though the 36-year-old singer hasn’t given an interview in more than four years (likely because she’s become so astronomically famous that she can sell her music without a second of promoting it), we still long for the days when Bey showed her goofier side in public.

MORE: 8 Relatable Times Beyoncé Proved That She Was Totally Human

To reminisce, we rounded up 10 slap-your-knee funny Beyoncé interviews that you probably forgot about, from when she deadpanned about cooking water at her mama’s Thanksgiving to when she couldn’t understand a word of what an interviewer was saying. Prepare to laugh out loud.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
http://antiscorpio.tumblr.com/post/144701658025/shes-so-cute-oh-my-god
http://antiscorpio.tumblr.com/post/144701658025/shes-so-cute-oh-my-god
When She Made Fun of a Tabloid Story About Her Pregnancy

"Oh, baby!"

https://iamchinyere.tumblr.com/post/166481569740/every-time-i-go-on-a-date-in-london
https://iamchinyere.tumblr.com/post/166481569740/every-time-i-go-on-a-date-in-london
When She Teased an Interviewer for His Accent

"Are you cursing?"

https://gangstasandhoes1.tumblr.com/post/126172760958/beyonce-interviewing-aaliyah
https://gangstasandhoes1.tumblr.com/post/126172760958/beyonce-interviewing-aaliyah
When She Fangirled Over D'Angelo with Aaliyah

"Girl! I'm with you. Cause you know he fine."

http://beyoncepromo.tumblr.com/post/134009600913/happy-thanksgiving-throwbackthursday
http://beyoncepromo.tumblr.com/post/134009600913/happy-thanksgiving-throwbackthursday
When She Joked About Making Water for Thanksgiving

"Usually I make the ice water."

https://iamchinyere.tumblr.com/post/146855294379
https://iamchinyere.tumblr.com/post/146855294379
When She Fangirled Over Whales

"I love whales."

http://xelamanrique318.tumblr.com/post/143498961002/why-am-i-just-now-seeing-this
http://xelamanrique318.tumblr.com/post/143498961002/why-am-i-just-now-seeing-this
When She Threw Solange Under the Bus for Attempted Murder

"Next thing you know: Ding dong. It's the cops."

https://iamchinyere.tumblr.com/post/144783555939/idk-why-i-keep-replaying-this
https://iamchinyere.tumblr.com/post/144783555939/idk-why-i-keep-replaying-this
When She Didn't Know How to Pronounce 'Caribbean'

"I never thought about that because I didn't want to embarass myself."

https://thehighpriestofreverseracism.tumblr.com/post/150242583813/me-when-people-call-me-anti-white
https://thehighpriestofreverseracism.tumblr.com/post/150242583813/me-when-people-call-me-anti-white
When She Thanked Someone for Calling Her Beyoncé

"Thank you."

When She Converted a Fan to Christianity

"I'm a Christian because of you."

http://beyhive1992.tumblr.com/post/153438512625
http://beyhive1992.tumblr.com/post/153438512625
When She Subtly Shaded Kanye West's Fashion Show

"I loved how the ladies lined up."

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Small-Batch Beauty Brands You Need to Try ASAP

20 Small-Batch Beauty Brands You Need to Try ASAP
  • When She Made Fun of a Tabloid Story About Her Pregnancy
  • When She Teased an Interviewer for His Accent
  • When She Fangirled Over D'Angelo with Aaliyah
  • When She Joked About Making Water for Thanksgiving
  • When She Fangirled Over Whales
  • When She Threw Solange Under the Bus for Attempted Murder
  • When She Didn't Know How to Pronounce 'Caribbean'
  • When She Thanked Someone for Calling Her Beyoncé
  • When She Converted a Fan to Christianity
  • When She Subtly Shaded Kanye West's Fashion Show
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share