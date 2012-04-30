28 Funky Espadrille Shoe Styles For Your Fashion-Forward Feet

What’s one of the hottest shoe trends for the spring 2012 season? Hands down it would have to be the totally easy-to-wear espadrille shoe.

This once casual style that we’re used to seeing as a slip-on flat or a relaxed wedge was a big trend spotted on the Spring/Summer 2012 runways. Except those shoes weren’t like your average espadrille – think stiletto heels with feather detailing and cork and/or rubber sandwiched in between layers to create a monster platform.

So when shopping for espadrilles this season, don’t be afraid to skip those muted, naturally-hued pairs and instead go for the cheekily decorated wedges that have one (or all) of the following elements: bright colors, metallic detailing or a graphic print. And to help you get a head-start on your shoeventure, we did a little bit digging to find some of the funkiest, eye-catching and really ballsy dare-to-wear ones (that you’d probably have to be a high-fashion model or a pop star to really pull it off).

Check out all of our picks in the slideshow above, and then try to guess which one of those really far-out-there styles we were just referring to…

