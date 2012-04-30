28 Funky Espadrille Shoe Styles For Your Fashion-Forward Feet

Jazz up your espadrille game for the spring 2012 season with one of these 28 styles!
StyleCaster
StyleCaster

Susie G
by
29 Start slideshow

What’s one of the hottest shoe trends for the spring 2012 season? Hands down it would have to be the totally easy-to-wear espadrille shoe.

This once casual style that we’re used to seeing as a slip-on flat or a relaxed wedge was a big trend spotted on the Spring/Summer 2012 runways. Except those shoes weren’t like your average espadrille – think stiletto heels with feather detailing and cork and/or rubber sandwiched in between layers to create a monster platform.

So when shopping for espadrilles this season, don’t be afraid to skip those muted, naturally-hued pairs and instead go for the cheekily decorated wedges that have one (or all) of the following elements: bright colors, metallic detailing or a graphic print. And to help you get a head-start on your shoeventure, we did a little bit digging to find some of the funkiest, eye-catching and really ballsy dare-to-wear ones (that you’d probably have to be a high-fashion model or a pop star to really pull it off).

Check out all of our picks in the slideshow above, and then try to guess which one of those really far-out-there styles we were just referring to…

Are you rockin’ espadrilles this season? Share your cool shoe style with the crew by uploading a photo or sharing a link from your fave e-tailer over on StyleCaster.com!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 29

Espadrilles–one of the hottest trends for spring 2012!

Robert Clergerie Waya Nat Multi, $179.99, at 6PM.com

Photo: 6PM.com/

Kooba Hayden Python, $119.99, at 6PM.com

Photo: 6PM.com/

Zigi Highlight Brown Multi, $29.99, at 6PM.com

Photo: 6PM.com/

Camuto Signature Exclusive Chain Wedge, $450, at Shoebox

Photo: shoptheshoebox.com/

Irregular Choice Amy Lasagna, $124, at Irregular Choice

Luxury Rebel Footwear The Clara Shoe, $90.95, at Karmaloop

Photo: Karmaloop.com/

ASOS VANITY Espadrille Flatforms, $136.34, at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.com/

Edmundo Castillo Rosalin Snake Espadrilles, $695, at Shopbop

Irregular Choice Peaches and Scream, $116, at Irregular Choice

Edmundo Castillo Frances 2 Tone Espadrilles, $565, at Shopbop

Irregular Choice Poetic License Petal Pusher, $139, at Irregular Choice

Jeffrey Campbell Jenna ESP, $99,95, at Solestruck.com

Carven x Robert Clergerie Woven Espadrille, $560, at Barneys New York

Irregular Choice Weaver, $115, at Irregular Choice

Jeffrey Campbell Mary ESP, $149.95, at Solestruck.com

Rivieras Lord Zelco Multicolor Mesh, $108, at Revolve Clothing

Brian Atwood Suede Espadrille Wedges, $529, at mytheresa.com

Jimmy Choo 'Perry' Platform Espadrille, $550, at Nordstrom 

Alexander McQueen Studded Leather Espadrille Platform Wedges, $595, at mytheresa.com

Gianmarco Lorenzi Tall Peep Toe Boot, $615, at Farfetch

Chelsea Crew Apache Orange Suede Fringe Espadrille Wedges, $87, at Lulu*s

Tory Burch Wedge Sandal, $496, at Farfetch

BDG Espadrille Oxford Sneaker, $39, at Urban Outfitters

N.Y.L.A. Cobain Gold Rainbow Espadrille Mule Wedges, $117, at Lulu*s

Christian Louboutin Trotolita Leather & Pony Wedges, $695, at LUISAVIVROMA

LIVELY Peep Toe Espadrille, $124, at TOPSHOP

Photo: Topshop.com/

Opening Ceremony Leopard Sneaker Espadrilles, $345, at Opening Ceremony

Photo: OpeningCeremony.us/

ALDO Streamlow Espadrille Wedges, $80, at ALDO

Photo: aldoshoes.com/

