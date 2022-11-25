This Is The Biggest Discount We’ve Ever Seen on The Funko Pop! ‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendar—& It’s on Sale For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something extra special about collecting things, whether it’s Starbucks mugs from across the globe, comic books or figurines. It feels like striking gold whenever you unwrap a new one to add to your shelves. One such item that so many people are obsessing over is Funko Pop! In case you’re not familiar, Funko Pops are vinyl figures that have giant heads and eyes. They’re cute, creative and based on your fave video game, movie, sports and pop culture personalities. And if you yourself collect these adorable figurines or you know someone who does, boy, have we found the greatest gift of all.

It can be hard to choose which individual Funko Pop! you want, but with this Star Wars advent calendar, you get 24 all at once. This advent calendar contains 24 collectible Funko Pops that look like your fave galactic heroes and villains. Show them off on your fireplace as holiday décor or put them right next to the rest of your figurines in your room.

This advent calendar doesn’t give you just any Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader; it’s a holiday-themed set so the characters have festive outfits and accents that make them extra unique for the Funko collector. I mean, how cute is red and green Darth Vader with a candy cane instead of a lightsaber? And what about Princess Leia’s blue and white snowflake outfit?

Regardless of whether you buy this advent calendar for yourself, your friend or your family member, they’re going have such a blast counting down the days until Christmas with this gift. And it’s not like it’s a chocolate advent calendar that’s completely empty after the countdown; they get to cherish these tiny figurines forever and ever.

Don’t wait any longer to add the Funko Pop! Star Wars Advent Calendar to your cart. It has a whopping 47 percent discount during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which brings its price down from $60 to $32. This is the lowest price tag it has ever had on Amazon, so be quick especially since the deal ends at the end of the day (November 25). And if you haven’t already, sign up for a Prime membership to get fast shipping and other exclusive benefits.

If Star Wars isn’t so much your vibe, Funko’s Disney and The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendars are also on major discount at Amazon right now. Get shopping!

