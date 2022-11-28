From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Seinfeld’, Save Over 50% On These Funko Pop! Cyber Monday Deals

Scroll To See More Images

If you love popular culture or know someone who does, the Funko Pops Cyber Monday 2022 deals are the perfect opportunity to score your (or their) favorite Marvel, Harry Potter, or Stranger Things characters ahead of the gifting season.

In case you’re not familiar, Funko Pops are vinyl figures that have giant heads and eyes. They’re cute, creative and based on your fave video game, movie, sports and pop culture personalities. Founded in 1998, Funko began as a nostalgia-themed toy company. Did you know their first product was a bobblehead for the Big Boy mascot? Acquired in 2005, the company has gone on to become a pop-culture figurine brand with an instantly recognizable aesthetic and, thanks to having 1,100 licenses with different companies, the absolute plethora of characters represented in TV, movies, sport, video games and music—from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Golden Girls.

What’s more, Funko Pop! also makes advent calendars. Whether you have dozens of Funko Pocket Pops or have just started growing your collection, Funko Pop! advent calendars are some of the best gifts to give (or receive) for the holidays. Unlike other advent calendars, which often come with cheap, single-use items like a paper ornament, Funko Pop!’s advent calendars come with well-made, high-quality collectibles that last long after the holiday season. Without further ado, here are the best Cyber Monday Deals on Funko Pops.

Best Funko Pop! Cyber Monday Deals 2022

This Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop! depicts the touching moment Albus Dumbledore explains the Mirror of Erised to Harry Potter, after discovering the wizard prodigy in a disused classroom. The reflective surface shows the viewer their “deepest, most desperate desire of our hearts.” For Harry, that’s to be with his parents again. You can get this memorable scene in Funko form for $35.99, down from $59.99 which is a saving of 40 percent.

Now that Steve Rogers has hung up the shield, it’s time for Sam Wilson to take over the mantle of Captain America. Introduced by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan in Captain America #117 (1969), Sam is the first Black American superhero in mainstream comic books and is played by Anthony Mackie in the MCU movies and TV shows, like Falcon & the Winter Soldier. You can get his Funko figurine at a 35 percent discount this Cyber Monday, at $8.49 down from $12.99.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was an amazing debut for a new superhero in the MCU. Played by Simu Liu, who actually first got his start as a stock image model, it was a huge win for Asian representation in Hollywood action blockbusters. For this Funko Pop! Shang Chi comes armed with his powerful Bo staff and he’s 16 percent cheaper than usual this Cyber Monday, at $10.10 rather than $11.99.

IFKYK. For the true Seinfeld fan comes Kramer modeling underwear from episode 53, “The Pick, which aired on December 16, 1992. There are some perfectly meme-able and memorable moments from the classic sitcom’s nine seasons, but this one gets pretty close to the top. He’s at an 8 percent discount this Cyber Monday, too. At $11.99 down from $12.99.

Lando takes back control of the Millenium Falcon—the original owner of the “piece of junk” made famous by Han Solo. “She’ll make point five past lightspeed. She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid,” he tells Luke Skywalker. This Amazon exclusive

is on sale for Cyber Monday for $41.99, originally $65.

Best Funko Pop! Advent Calendars 2022

Read on for the best Funko Pop! advent calendars of 2022, from Star Wars to Marvel

to Harry Potter.

‘Tis the season to be a Jedi or a Sith with this Star Wars Funko Pop Advent Calendar. The calendar, decorated with snowflakes, Jedi symbols and AT-AT Walkers, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Darth Vader with a holiday scarf, Luke Skywalker with a candy cane, a snowman Stormtrooper and Princess Leia in a snowflake-covered dress. The calendar is also on sale on Amazon

for $36—or 40 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

Our spidey senses are tingling with this Marvel Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, decorated with snowflakes, stars and the sky of Earth-616, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Spider-Man in a Santa hat, a Groot Christmas tree with lights and ornaments, and holiday versions of Captain America and Thanos. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $36.49—or 39 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

Head to Hogwarts with this Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, golden snowflakes (reminiscent of the Golden Snitch) and an illustration of Diagon Alley around the holidays, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Funko Pop! figures of characters like Hermoine Granger, Ron Weasley and, of course, Harry Potter. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $27.49—or 54 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

Celebrate the holidays with an office Christmas party at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. This Office Funko Pop! Advent Calendar, which is decorated with Post-It notes and the American Office‘s iconic black-and-white logo, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including figures of Dwight Schrute, Pam Beasley, Michael Scott and Stanley Hudson. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $50—or 17 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

