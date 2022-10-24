Funko Pop! Is Having a Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ Spider-Man & Harry Potter Versions For Cheap

Scroll To See More Images

If you love Funko Pop! figures and advent calendars, these Funko Pop! advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and more fandoms—are must-haves this holiday season (and year round, to be honest.)

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

Funko Pop! advent calendars are just a bit better. Funko launched in 1998 as a toy company specialized in pop culture-themed collectibles. Since then, the company has become known for its Funko Pocket Pops!, bobblehead figurines inspired by everything from Major League Baseball players to Nickelodeon, Disney and Marvel characters.

Whether you have dozens of Funko Pocket Pops or have just started growing your collection, these Funko Pop! advent calendars are some of the best gifts to give (or receive) for the holidays. Unlike other advent calendars, which often come with cheap, single-use items like a paper ornament, Funko Pop!’s advent calendars come with well-made, high-quality collectibles that last long after the holiday season. Want a Darth Vader with a candy cane? That’s possible with these Funko Pop! advent calendars. Read on for the best Funko Pop! advent calendar deals to score this holiday season.

Best Funko Pop! Advent Calendars 2022

Read on for the best Funko Pop! advent calendars of 2022, from Star Wars to Marvel

to Harry Potter.

‘Tis the season to be a Jedi or a Sith with this Star Wars Funko Pop Advent Calendar. The calendar, decorated with snowflakes, Jedi symbols and AT-AT Walkers, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Darth Vader with a holiday scarf, Luke Skywalker with a candy cane, a snowman Stormtrooper and Princess Leia in a snowflake-covered dress. The calendar is also on sale on Amazon

for $36—or 40 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

The Star Wars Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon

.

Our spidey senses are tingling with this Marvel Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, decorated with snowflakes, stars and the sky of Earth-616, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Spider-Man in a Santa hat, a Groot Christmas tree with lights and ornaments, and holiday versions of Captain America and Thanos. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $49.99—or 17 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

The Marvel Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

Head to Hogwarts with this Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, golden snowflakes (reminiscent of the Golden Snitch) and an illustration of Diagon Alley around the holidays, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Funko Pop! figures of characters like Hermoine Granger, Ron Weasley and, of course, Harry Potter. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $44.88—or 25 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

The Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

Spend the holidays at Mickey’s House with this Disney Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, which is decorated with a red bow and ornaments in the shape of iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including Mickey in a Santa Clause outfit, Pooh in a Santa hat, Pluto with a candy cane bone, Donald Duck as a Christmas tree, and Minnie Mouse in a Mrs. Clause look. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $36—or 40 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

The Disney Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

Who said Christmas can’t be scary? Have the best of both worlds with this Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, which is decorated with an illustration of Jack Skellington standing in the moonlight on the edge of a spiral-shaped cliff looking out to dozens of glowing Jack-o-Lanterns, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including figures of Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie and the Mayor of Halloween Town. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $26.19—or 25 percent off—from its original price of $35.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon

.

Celebrate the holidays with an office Christmas party at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. This Office Funko Pop! Advent Calendar, which is decorated with Post-It notes and the American Office‘s iconic black-and-white logo, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including figures of Dwight Schrute, Pam Beasley, Michael Scott and Stanley Hudson. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $35.99—or 40 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

The The Office Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon

.

Gotta catch ’em all with the Pokémon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, which is decorated with snowflakes and a snow-covered hill with Pikachu, Meowth, Mew, Eevee and more Pokémon, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including a waving Pikachu, an angry Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, and metallic versions of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander and Pikachu. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $65.

The Pokémon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

Anime fans will love this Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! Advent Calendar. The calendar, which is decorated with a landscape of the Dragon World. features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are 24 collectible Funko Pocket Pop! pieces, including figures of Goku, Master Roshi, Vegeta and Piccolo. The calendar is on sale on Amazon for $46.46—or 23 percent off—from its original price of $59.99.

The Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is available on Amazon.

