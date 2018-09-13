31 Fast-Fashion and Designer Sweaters That Look Like Thrift-Shop Finds

I’m a woman of a few obscure talents. For one thing, I have good handwriting—a skill that really only manifests in the occasional pretty to-do list or thank you note. For another, I can touch my tongue to my nose. This is a talent I often forget about, as it hasn’t been particularly useful (or impressive) since elementary school. Finally, I’m genuinely great at finding fast-fashion pieces that look like they belong in the dust-laden bins of a thrift shop.
Over the past decade or so, I’ve cultivated a sense of personal style that vacillates between the pop-glam fun of the ’80s and the colorful comfort of the ’90s. Initially, I relied on vintage boutiques to fuel my nostalgic fire, but that strategy hasn’t been cost-effective since Macklemore released the song “Thrift Shop” in 2012.
Funnily enough, these days, it’s often easier to score an affordable, thrift-worthy find from a fast-fashion retailer than it is to dig one up at a bona fide vintage store. (Emphasis on affordable, though the racks at vintage stores can get pretty picked-through as well.)
This season, I have my eye on a few retro wardrobe musts—namely, ankle boots worthy of a go-go dancer, sequin-covered pieces worthy of Madonna and kitschy AF sweaters worthy of, well, anyone who wants to look good while also staying completely cozy in the autumnal weather. Ahead, you’ll find 31 of the latter—most of which you can score for a cool $100 or less.
One last thing: Some designer pieces made it into the mix, mostly because my vintage-loving heart couldn’t help but include them. The more people nodding to yesteryear, the merrier—right?
ASOS Design Tiger Sleeve Sweater
Tigers crawling off the sleeves of a sweater has to be one of the most badass visuals I've ever seen.
ASOS Design tiger sleeve sweater, $48 at ASOS
Graphic Monochrome Jumper
Minimalists can pair this graphic turtleneck with cords or black jeans. Maximalists can wear it with the most colorful printed pieces in their closets.
Graphic monochrome jumper, $80 at Topshop
Calvin Klein Looney Tunes Inverted Stitch Sweater
Shout out to Calvin Klein for embracing the dynamic texture an inside-out sweater has to offer. (And charging more than two grand for it.)
Calvin Klein Looney Tunes inverted stitch sweater, $2,500 at Neiman Marcus
Charm's Leopard and Lips Sweater
Leopard print or lips?
Charm's leopard and lips sweater, $145 at Farfetch
Embroidered Check Jumper
Graphically checked and covered in colorful floral embroidery: Combine this vintage-looking number with your favorite mom jeans, and you can't go wrong.
Embroidered check jumper, $90 at Topshop
Striped Yarn Sweater
Also available in a neutral palette for the shopper who wants to be retro but not too retro.
Striped yarn sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Toga Animal Jacquard Sweater
Don't you feel like you could've found this in your granddad's closet?
Toga animal jacquard sweater, $235 at Matches Fashion
Saint Laurent Cable-Knit Sweater
For the shopper who can't choose between stripes, zigzags and triangles.
Saint Laurent cable-knit sweater, $1,350 at Net-a-Porter
Floral Cotton Knit Sweater
Siri, in what decade might you find florals that are simultaneously lavender, chartreuse and burgundy?
Floral cotton knit sweater, $59 at & Other Stories
ASOS Design Chevron Sweater
The sweater equivalent of the static thing your TV does when it's not connected to cable.
ASOS Design chevron sweater, $40 at ASOS
Calvin Klein Roadrunner Sweater
Roadrunner is originally from, like, the '40s. Vintage as hell.
Calvin Klein Roadrunner sweater, $1,212 at Matches Fashion
Carven Cable-Knit Sweater
A grandpa sweater made a tad more feminine.
Carven cable-knit sweater, $690 at Net-a-Porter
Miss Selfridge Flower Sweater
There's something about the flower acting as a centerpiece rather than a print that makes this sweater extra special.
Miss Selfridge flower sweater, $62 at ASOS
Dries Van Noten Spot Print Sweater
Also available in red, for those of you who want to get way out there.
Dries Van Noten spot print sweater, $875 at Neiman Marcus
MSGM Patchwork Knit Sweater
Sweaters don't have to have sleeves to be cozy.
MSGM patchwork knit sweater, $312 at Matches Fashion
ASOS Design Chevron Sweater
Oversized, colorblocked, chunky knit magic.
ASOS Design chevron sweater, $48 at ASOS
Saint Lauren Constellation Sweater
You're telling me you don't want to walk around wearing your favorite constellation?
Saint Laurent constellation sweater, $1,690 at Farfetch
ASOS Design Floral Sweater
A V-neck? In the back?!
ASOS Design floral sweater, $48 at ASOS
Barrie Stencil Garden Sweater
Dynamically textured, dynamically printed and cozy AF.
Barrie Stencil Garden sweater, $1,640 at Matches Fashion
Marni Oversized Cashmere Jumper
You know this looks like something you'd find at Goodwill. The mismatched sleeves? Ugh, I'm in love.
Marni oversized cashmere jumper, $861 at Matches Fashion
Carven Multi-Pattern Sweater
There is so much happening here, and I love all of it.
Carven multi-pattern sweater, $372 at Farfetch
Varsity Stripe Sweater
Subtler than some of the others in this slideshow, but still pretty damn retro.
Varsity stripe sweater, $119 at & Other Stories
Mira Mikati 'Always Tomorrow' Sweater
Rainbow. Embroidered. Words.
Mira Mikati 'Always Tomorrow' sweater, $609 at Farfetch
Pullover Turtleneck Sweater
Slouchy and veritably comfy. Also available in solid pink, black and ivory—in case you're not into stripes.
Pullover turtleneck sweater, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Sonya Rykiel Leopard Sweater
A literal leopard face on the bodice and flowers on the sleeves. Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore. We've arrived at some kind of kitschy paradise.
Sonia Rykiel leopard sweater, $1,779 at Matches Fashion
The Ragged Priest Somedays Sweater
The '90s called. They want to bestow this striped sweater upon you.
The Ragged Priest Somedays sweater, $85 at Urban Outfitters
Marni Patchwork Sweater
The kind of fabric you'd run your fingers up and down all day long.
Marni patchwork sweater, $986 at Matches Fashion
Burberry Color Block Sweater
Pair this with some wide-leg jeans, and you're set to travel back in time.
Burberry color block sweater, $635 at Farfetch
Seahorse Jacquard Sweater
I mean, who doesn't want a sweater adorned with starry seahorse-unicorn creatures?
Seahorse jacquard sweater, $85 at & Other Stories
Pieces Flower Pattern Sweater
Question: How many floral sweaters do you own? Answer: Not enough.
Pieces flower pattern sweater, $60 at ASOS
Burberry Patchwork Sweater
It's like somebody took all your favorite sweaters and sewed them into one.
Burberry patchwork sweater, $1,181 at Matches Fashion
