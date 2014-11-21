20 Witty Pens and Pencils to Add to Your Desk

We know what you’re thinking: Who actually uses pens and pencils anymore? Well, the fact is—even with the staggering amounts of technology available—we all still rely on writing tools to some degree. And you need them, why not make ’em awesome, and fun to look at?

From witty customized pencils to pretty pens, we’ve rounded up 20 variations that won’t only get the job done, but will also look killer when trying to capture that perfect Instagram desk shot or flatlay!