Fun Fall 2011 Trend To Wear Right Now: Printed Tights

Arguably the worst thing about the fashion cycle running a whole season ahead is that you fall madly in love with styles you see on the runway, but know that you won’t be able to own them for six long, agonizing months. Fortunately, we’ve found a trend that’s pretty prominent for Fall 2011 so farand it’s one that you can buy and wear now!

Printed tights were all over the runways in both New York and London, and we couldn’t think of anything more fun. Rachel Antonoff and Ashish embellished the knees with shapes like hearts, kittens, lightning bolts and spider webs, while designers like Mary Katrantzou, Henry Holland and Libertine opted for all-over patterns, ranging from floral to tie-dye.

Since it’s still insanely freezing outside, it will be easy to incorporate this Fall 2011 trend into your looks right now. For starters, I recommend these Rodarte for Opening Ceremony tattoo tights that have my heart aflutter ($110), or you can check out ASOS which has a seemingly endless array of options. Happy shopping!