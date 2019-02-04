Fun Valentine’s Day Date Ideas for Each and Every Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Happy February! The month of loooOooove. Whether we like it or not, Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us. As a first grade teacher, my life is now a series of pink and red hearts and glitter and very cute love notes. But dating isn’t usually as innocent or charming. In fact, by the time February 14 rolls around, I’ll probably be as sick of candy hearts as everyone else. And it’s not just the day itself that can get stale—it’s our partners, our usual restaurants and haunts, and super glittery graphic tees with hearts that shed all over everything. The shine of the new year and new possibilities can only last so long—which is why I’m turning, hard, to the world of the astrology for some zodiac sign-themed date ideas this season.

Despite the fact that the novelty of the new year has long worn off, the pressure is still on to have a good time, post an appropriately filtered picture and pretend like you don’t have the worst stress-acne of life right under your hairline. And people pay full-price for chocolate! Like it won’t be 75 percent clearance tomorrow. It’s bananas.

If you’re me, you might go see Fifty Shades of Grey by yourself and make your boyfriend drop you off. That’s one date idea, free of charge. Otherwise, look to the stars. Each sign has their own strengths and areas for growth. This Valentine’s Day, break the mold and try something a little unconventional. After all, the right setting can set the stage to start a new relationship or rekindle what you already have. Remember, the best date will be one where you feel the most comfortable and authentic to your interests. And compatibility is key. With the right person, everything seems magical. Even on Valentine’s Day.

So keep an open mind as you peruse your sign and plan your date. In the words of the beautiful David Bowie, “you’re a babe—a babe with the power.”

Aries: March 21 – April 19

We all know your tendency love to jump into relationships that aren’t a sure thing—but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan a slam-dunk of a date. For your Valentine’s Day, Aries, try something spontaneous. One option that will satisfy your adventurous side: bungee jumping.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Forget about Michelin stars, Taurus, this Valentine’s Day, visit the WORST reviewed restaurant in your area. Why not? Is it really as bad as everyone says? It’s pretty hard to mess up chicken tenders.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Indulge your free spirit by getting drunk at a museum and critiquing the art, Gemini. You don’t need an arts degree to talk about line and color and juxtaposition. Just a passive audience!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You don’t need to leave the house to have an amazing date, Cancer. Consider super-bed: when you drag your mattress to the front of your couch and then watch Broad City and eat your weight in macaroni and cheese.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

No one likes being treated like a queen more than you, Leo. So indulge. TREAT YO SELF. Mimosas! Fancy cheese and chocolate dipped fruit! Expensive leather boots! Let yourself want things.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Get jiggy with it, and throw a dance party for all your closest friends, Virgo. And it’s a myth, you know, that you have one ‘true’ love. All love is true if it’s honest. Party with ALL your loves on Valentine’s Day.

Libra: September. 23 – October 22

Put a little extra tenderness and care into your day by planning a scavenger hunt, Libra. Personalize it with references to your jokes, and show your partner or friend how much you love spending time with them.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Watch a movie at a hotel and order room service, Scorpio. It doesn’t even have to be far from home! Live your truth, and order pancakes with your on-demand.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Let’s call this the ‘Tourist Trap’: go somewhere in your town/city where you’ve never been, and play tourist for Valentine’s Day, Sagittarius. And don’t forget the quintessential Hawaiian shirt.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Do something a little nostalgic on Valentine’s Day, Capricorn. Make your partner your favorite dinner from when you were 5. Or watch your favorite movie from high school. Maybe even bust out those shoulder-pads or your Y2K gaucho pants.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Why be romantic once a year? This year, have you and your hunny make a date night bucket list contract. All those places you say you wanna go? Make a solemn vow to go there. Keep the romance going, Aquarius!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Binge on your favorite TV marathon and snacks all night, Pisces. The comfort of the shows we love can be just as rewarding as a night out. Don’t forget the ranch dip and fleecy blankets!

Now more than ever, we are reminded of how crucial and important it is to welcome love into our lives—whether with a partner, strong friendship or with our families. So lean into the love, sweet signs. Fill ‘er up.