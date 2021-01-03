Bookmark This List Of Every Full Moon Happening In 2021

What happens during a full moon stays with that full moon, friends. Wolves howl, the sky brightens and people get wild. As we head into 2021, it’s important to keep in mind any major lunar events and how they might affect you, which is why this full moon calendar deserves a bookmark and a monthly revisit. Let’s talk about every single full moon coming up in 2021—but first, a little bit about these magical nights in general.

Have you ever woken up in the wee hours of the evening and noticed the sky seemed particularly illuminated? Perhaps there was a full moon, hanging big and glittery in the sky (she’s amazing, isn’t she?). For thousands of years, a multitude of cultures have believed that full moons hold a powerful energy. Many believe that full moons heighten magical and psychic powers and bolden emotions, and depending on which zodiac sign a full moon lands within, the energy of that particular sign is enhanced as well.

Astronomically, a full moon occurs when the moon is exactly 180 degrees from the sun—meaning that it’s directly across from our beloved star. The light from the sun reflects off the surface of the moon, giving us the image of that glowing, round pie in the sky.

This witchy woman will tell you that full moons are the perfect time for manifestation. Unlike new moons, which many believe are a helpful time for reflection and introspection, full moons empower magically-inclined folks to make changes in their lives, so they’re a great time for revamping your habits, thought patterns and lifestyle overall.

Break out your planners and quill pens, witches—read on for a list of every full moon happening in 2021.

January 28: Full Moon in Leo

What a way to start off the new year! This Leo Full Moon will allow you to shine brightly, even in the dull days of winter. If you have sun, moon, or rising placements in Leo, use this full moon as a chance to further your public image—Leo energy is about being seen, heard and adored!

February 27: Full Moon in Virgo

Virgo, the most meticulous and organized of all twelve signs, will be highlighted right at the end of February, giving you the end-of-winter boost you need. Use Virgo’s energy to stay motivated when everything feels slushy, gray and dreary. Buy that new planner you’ve been eyeballing. You’re going to need it.

March 28: Full Moon in Libra

This sweet, springtime full moon is a great way to usher in greener and brighter days. Especially if you’re prone to the winter blues, this Libra full moon will empower you to care for yourself—Libra is the sign of the peacemaker, and she loves caring for herself and others. Perhaps a ritual spa night is in order?

April 26: Full Moon in Scorpio (Super Moon)

Prepare yourself for this super moon, when the moon is closest to the earth. Imagine super moons as uber-powerful full moons. The moon’s energy is even more powerful during this time because she’s so close to us. Since this super moon is in the mysterious and spiritual water sign of Scorpio, use its power to propel big intentions. Clearly state what you want out of life, and let it be so!

May 26: Full Moon in Sagittarius (Lunar Eclipse)

Though opinions differ on the matter, many magical practitioners feel that eclipses are…not great. Though we love the moon in all her glowy glory, eclipses can invoke drastic change. As this eclipse is in the often-impulsive sign of Sagittarius, keep an eye out for flighty and reckless behavior, particularly if you have important placements in this fire sign.

June 24: Full Moon in Capricorn

It’s summertime, and the living’s easy, right? In the sign of Capricorn, the hard-worker of the zodiac, this full moon will offer you some much-needed down-to-earth energy during Cancer season, the time of year when people let their emotions flow and guide their life. If you’re losing track of important tasks (thanks to the temptations of beaches and sunshine and summer love) use this full moon to ground yourself.

July 23: Full Moon in Aquarius

During the humid, sticky, hot days of July, you’re likely to need a refreshing burst of airy energy—that’s where our sweet Aquarian Full Moon comes in. When you start to feel that middle-of-summer lethargy kick in, this full moon arrives to offer you a boost of brain power. Use this one as a way to catch a second wind of empowerment in your career or romantic life.

August 22: Full Moon in Aquarius

Lucky us—we get another Aquarian full moon in August! Similar energy here—if you need to rejuvenate yourself after a laid-back, drowsy summer, this moon will swoop in and show you how to cool down and wake up. Since this full moon hits the very beginning of Virgo season, it can also give you a little pep in your step to enter this very practical time of year—this one’s for my back-to-schoolers (parents and students alike).

September 20: Full Moon in Pisces

Full moons often come with serious emotional baggage. For people who feel in-tune with the lunar cycles, full moons often bring up capital-F Feelings and can help you shake things loose. If you’ve spent the first nine months of 2021 with a stiff upper lip, this Pisces full moon (read: watery and gentle) will soften your hard edges and encourage you to lean into sweetness.

October 20: Full Moon in Aries

Right at the end of Libra season—when many people feel in their element, the air cools, school is in full swing and the holiday rush hasn’t quite hit—this Full Moon in Aries is a great opportunity to tackle whatever projects are on your plate. Use this moon’s power to advance your career or passion project. Just make sure to finish what you start during this period, mmkay?

November 19: Full Moon in Taurus ( Lunar Eclipse)

Another lunar eclipse happens towards the end of November 2021, in the comfy-cozy yet persistent sign of Taurus. In its “light” form, Taurus energy is rooted, stable and reliable, bringing comfort to those who need it (read: air signs). In its “dark” form, Taurus energy is frustratingly stubborn and immovable. Especially for those of us with Taurus placements, don’t let this eclipse upheaval turn you into a grumpy mess.

December 18: Full Moon in Gemini

The last full moon of the year occurs in the social sign of Gemini. This is a really sweet full moon to cap off 2021, especially since it falls smack dab in the middle of the holiday season. This full moon will encourage us all to get a little more chatty and sociable. Ride the energetic wave of this moon by spending time with your loved ones and try stepping out of your comfort zone if you’re introverted or shy. Remember: you have the moon on your side.