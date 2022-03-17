These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

Scroll To See More Images

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s 2022’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).

But be ready, sweet signs. This full worm moon can bring up conflicting feelings. Sometimes to move forward, we have to wade through the confusion. This extra juiciness promises good things, even if we don’t see it right away. First, we should all practice patience. It can be tempting to react to situations—respond to a snotty coworker, commit to that long-term project, etc.—but forcing things will not help you grow. Do all that you can, and surrender.

The last line of the Mad Farmers Manifesto—one of my favorite poems—is “practice resurrection.” To come back, even when we aren’t supposed to. When it would be easier to just turn over like a bear in its cave and sleep. Sleep is just soft-core death. It’s easy in a way that real life never is. Rebirth can be an ugly thing; broken shells and scaly-looking babies that just scream, scream, scream. But things don’t have to be beautiful to be true and good and worthy. And neither do you. These four zodiac signs will be most affected, and here’s what they can expect.

Virgo

March’s full moon takes place in your sign Virgo, and that means you must examine your habits. Let your practicality take a backseat and shake up your routine. Consider taking cold showers, replacing your nightly TV binges with reading, or making a plan to go out at least once a week with a friend. Whatever area of your life in which you are being least challenged—seek to grow and expand, Virgo.

Gemini

First of all, your drive to be admired and loved is a strength, Gemini. It makes you a strong partner, compassionate friend, and fiercely devoted parent. The Full Moon in Virgo will bring revelations to your fourth house of home and family, illuminating your nest and nearest. Stop comparing yourself to others, full stop. Keep going even when the applause stops. That’s when the real good shit happens.

Pisces

It’s time for you to ask for the same loyalty that you give in all of your relationships, Pisces. You give so much in all that you do, that without reciprocation, you’re in serious danger of burnout. Burnout is a real-deal sucker-punch in the unmentionables, and not something a scented candle or cigarette or double cheeseburgers from In-N-Out can fix. Ask for exactly what you need.

Sagittarius

This worm moon, I want you to challenge yourself to try to hang out with new people, Sagittarius. Make introductions. Friendship is about learning and growing from each other. Consider starting a book club or something that meets consistently in order to revitalize your relationships. I know, I know—I have been staunchly team #nonewfriends. But this I believe: Good people are out there. You won’t know until you find them. Then, it’s all magic.

So get out there, signs. The universe is excited for you, and I am too—for the good stuff and the healing. To all make mistakes and lean into it. To wait for the discounted chocolate bunnies. To practice resurrection.