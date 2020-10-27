A Rare Blue Moon Is Happening On Halloween—Here’s What That Means

Scroll To See More Images

This October has not one, but two full moons, making the Full Moon in Taurus on October 31 a blue moon. A blue moon happens when two full moons occur in the same calendar month—they are super rare and only occur every two to three years. Considering this one happens to fall on the spookiest night of the year, AKA Halloween, it’s safe to assume this full moon will be filled with surprises. That said, they may not be ~spooky surprises~, unless you consider emotional surprises to be spooky.

A full moon occurs once every 28 days, when the sun and the moon are directly opposite one another and the moon is completely full and at its brightest in the sky. This October blue moon will be in the sign of Taurus, opposite the Sun in Scorpio, pushing us to balance our love for collecting (Taurus) with sharing (Scorpio). Taurus loves the simple, beautiful and pleasurable things in life—meanwhile, Scorpio loves the complex, messy and transformational. At odds with one another, as they are for this full moon, they will push us to find the proper balance between both.

Like most full moons, you will want to focus on cleansing and releasing energy that is counterproductive to what you want to accomplish during this Taurus Full Moon. We must find ways to simplify the complex, beautify the messy and use pleasure to transform. This is also a great time to release habits related to stubbornness and focus on balancing your personal power. Moreover, you may find yourself given an opportunity to better understand how to balance your needs versus the needs of others. Oh, and like it or not, it’s time to think deeply about your finances, too.

From an astrological perspective, a full moon gives us a chance to reflect and reap the rewards (or not), based on intentions unconsciously or consciously set on its corresponding new moon. In this case, you can look back on April 22, 2020, when the New Moon in Taurus took place earlier this year, to see what you initiated or set an intention for. You might find that there has been progress made in regard to those expectations you laid out for the universe. This is because each new moon represents the start of a new cycle, and the corresponding full moon represents the culmination or fruition of that cycle (here, the New Moon in Taurus and Full Moon in Taurus).

What did you start, initiate or put out into the universe back in April? What was happening in your life? Use these answers to gain a deeper understanding of this Halloween full moon. Remember, Mars and Mercury are both retrograde, so you might not find too much progress trying to start anything new, but you can take whatever feedback the universe shares with you on the full moon to course-correct if necessary.

Use this full moon energy as a chance to assess how in alignment you are with your intentions, and make adjustments as needed. Also, this full moon will be closely tied to Uranus, the ruler of freedom, revolution and surprises, so it’s best to expect the unexpected on Halloween. If you find that you feel a strong urge to break free of relationships that no longer serve you, maybe this full moon is the sign you’ve been looking for.

Curious about how your sign will react to this Halloween Blue Moon? Read for your sun or rising sign below.

Aries

The Halloween full moon can bring about important shifts in the way you earn and spend your money, Aries, as well as your how you value yourself. Look out for changes in your finances.

Taurus

This full moon might shake up how you present yourself to the world, Taurus. Are you being authentic? Have you really been stepping into your magic? Assess and course-correct as needed.

Gemini

You might want to draw deep into yourself this Halloween, Gemini. It’s totally okay if you just aren’t up for all the festivities. Lay low and enjoy your peace. Balance that down time with a little organization and cleaning so you still feel accomplished.

Cancer

A friend might surprise you this full moon, Cancer. Whatever comes up, remember to stay calm and pay attention to what they tell you. Sometimes, it’s okay to speak less and listen more.

Leo

Your career is highlighted this Full Moon, Leo, and you might hear some news you weren’t expecting. Focus on what you can learn from this new information and how you can use it to your advantage.

Virgo

Travel has been calling your name, Virgo. Perhaps a surprise trip comes up or plans you’ve already booked change. Either way, exploration should be a priority for you now. If you can’t physically go anywhere, that doesn’t mean you can’t travel in your mind via books, food or movies.

Libra

Money is on your mind, Libra. You might hear from a lender or someone you owe a debt to, or perhaps you might get a surprise check. Either way, make an effort to focus on gratitude and go from there.

Scorpio

Relationships are front and forward for you, Scorpio. You might be struggling to make an important relationship decision right now, but trust that this full moon should help you intuit the right next step.

Sagittarius

All work and no play is never good for anyone, Sag. If you have been working too hard and not letting loose, that’s a problem—but playing too hard and not getting any work done is just as bad. Find balance or beware.

Capricorn

Romance, fun and creativity will all be hot topics for you, Capricorn. Just ensure that you give yourself the freedom to indulge in whichever you so choose. No guilt necessary!

Aquarius

A surprise at home might come up this full moon, Aquarius. Your ultimate goal is find a way to balance your career with your loved ones, and this full moon might provide you with the opportunity to figure it out.

Pisces

Communication will play an important role in whatever comes up for you this Full Moon, Pisces. Strive to be clear and concise when speaking with others and remember to pause before reacting so you never get thrown off.