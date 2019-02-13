The 4 Signs That Will Be Most Affected by the Upcoming Full Moon

Scroll To See More Images

A full moon is comin’ in hot on February 19, so buckle your seatbelts and make sure you pack a lunch. This February 2019 full moon is near to bursting with abundant opportunities and adventure. Whether you’re hoping for a switch-up in your love life or your professional one, be sure to harness the heightened energy of this full moon to ride into the sunset of your wildest, weirdest dreams.

This full moon will be in the first degree of Virgo—keepin’ it all spicy and independent. While all full moons are a good opportunity to reflect and focus our goals and intentions, this month especially urges us to chase our creative urges and break our routines. Welcome emotion as it flows through you. As tempting as it is to compartmentalize and analyze, sometimes the best way to process is simply feeling our way through. Take time this full moon to name and identify your emotions. You might be surprised with what you find makes you happy, and areas where opportunities for growth present themselves. Being uninspired makes us tired, irritable versions of ourselves. So step out of the box and into the light!

But let’s bring that back into the world of the concrete: What actionable items can we do to make the most out of this groovy celestial energy? First, don’t be alarmed if you don’t feel it right away. Sometimes energy requires action to activate. So start cleaning your space, or pack a gym bag or make a (realistic) to-do list that will help get the energy flowing. Then, move with intention. It’s not about doing everything—just the important things.

While this full moon will affect all the signs, there are a few that will be more affected than others. Namely:

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This full moon is all you, Virgo. It’s time to fully commit yourself where you’ve been waffling. You want to find a new job? Then get out there. Talking to someone new? Open your heart and take it to the next level. It’s not about getting everything right the first time. It’s about course correcting as needed, and not letting the fear of being wrong paralyze us. It doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful.

Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Enjoy your increased creativity, sweet Libra. And creativity just doesn’t allude to art. Solving problems, organizing your life—all of that will benefit from thinking outside of the boundaries we set for ourselves. Try something weird. Turns out, my favorite time to floss is in the shower. I just go to town on those molars while I do a hair mask. Small changes can have big results.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Let go, Aries. Whatever you’re holding so tightly in your clenched fist—release it. This full moon can be the beginning of something new and wonderful, if you let it. But when we don’t release the behaviors, people, and ideas that hold us back, we stay stuck. So try something new. Take a deep breath in, and let it go. It’s all at once easier and harder than it looks. It is so worth it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This full moon is a great time for you to give to the greater good. Often times when we feel lethargic or burnt out, we want to withdraw. But giving back to the community, our friends, and our families can do wonders to boost our energy and vibrations. It can be small—a call to an old friend, a postcard in the mail. Reach out, Taurus. Trust that you are more than yourself.