What April’s Full Pink Moon Will Mean for Every Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

On April 19, 2019 we will enter a full moon in Libra—which means things are about to get weird. Despite our desire to keep things running smoothly (especially as women, who are trained to stay conflict-lite™ at all times), it may be time to go hard and get straight-up UNCOMFORTABLE. But let’s get back to basics here for a sec. A full moon is when the sun is directly opposite the moon. When this happens, the full disc of the moon is illuminated. Crime rates also increase, and my students usually bounce off the walls more than usual (I’m a first grade teacher—pray for me). But this heightened frenzy of energy makes sense. The opposing forces of the sun and moon—masculine and feminine energy—can also bring other dichotomies to the surface. Personal conflicts (focusing on career vs. dating), needs versus wants, expectations versus what you actually want, etc.

Given that this full moon is in Uranus (lol forever and ever, amen) you may experience more impulsive thoughts and need for change, action, or excitement. By not indulging in these cravings, you might feel trapped or restless. It’s up to you to find ways to break habits and patterns that support your growth and happiness. The best of both worlds involves a balance of getting stuff done and also letting yourself be a little undone, too. Clean your car, organize your budget. Clear your inbox, and unsubscribe to all those yoga pants discount emails that make you feel like a bad person.

And remember that it’s OK to disturb the peace. Usually, if you’re craving change or feeling unsettled, there really isn’t any peace to disturb. It’s just a thin veneer of disassociation from your own life that makes you hesitant to actually take a risk and change shit. I am all for leaning into the punch, and this full moon is as good a time as any to go for it.

Aries –

Unexpected change and freedom is gonna be all up in your zone this full moon. Your need for answers might make things slightly sticky—defining the terms of our existence is, after all, part of the human condition—but ultimately, enjoying the moment and being present for the next season of your life will give you more satisfaction than any neat label or definition.

Taurus –

With Uranus and the Moon in polarity, your restlessness may reach an all-time high. Figuring out healthy ways to deal with nervous tension or anxiety is the only way to reach the next phase of your life. It’s so easy to assign goals to mental health—”when I finish this final, I’ll start working out again,” etc. But true growth happens when we focus on our internal lives.

Gemini –

I know you hate being told what to do, but authority is an inflexible part of life. If it’s not your boss, it’s your dad or your roommate or someone who wants you to go home when the bars close and not throw a temper tantrum when you want a street hot dog at 2 A.M. This full moon, recognize that sometimes you have to eat shit and just go with it.

Cancer –

Impulsive reactions don’t always serve your highest good, Cancer. Your compassion and empathy make it hard for you to say what you need when you don’t want to offend others. Take extra care this April to not let small problems escalate by being direct and engaging in supportive self-talk.

Leo –

A newfound (or renewed need) for independence will rear its head this full moon. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or dancing on the razor’s edge of either, listen to that little voice that tells you that you can do it on your own. It’s OK if you do it wrong or scared or a little messy. You are your own person, full stop.

Virgo –

Does it ever feel like you’ll always be hungry for love and affection and your organs are screaming? Cool, me too. That will only increase this full moon. Make sure you’re in balance by reflecting on your current relationships. Are you receiving as much love as you are giving? Do you know your love languages? It’s OK to be hungry. It’s when you’re starving that something has to change.

Libra –

One of the hardest things to do in this life is reconcile ourselves to our actions without excuses or pretense. It’s a psychological phenomenon that people judge themselves by their intentions, but other people by their actions. In reality, this serves neither party and makes for really great reality TV drama. All this to say—Libra, are your actions and intentions fully aligned? This full moon, readjust as needed.

Scorpio –

Self-care is such a nebulous term. Make sure this full moon that you know the difference because self-medicating and self-care. The difference between is but a silken threat. By identifying unhealthy coping mechanisms, you are investing in your future happiness.

Sagittarius –

Remember April 5? Because all that situational life-stuff is hanging around for a reason. This full moon, fine-tune your path and intentions from the last new moon. It’s all connected. History repeats itself until we make a conscious effort to fuck it up.

Capricorn –

Unresolved issues may boil up this full moon. When this happens, you’ve got two choices: Deal with it, or let it go. Sometimes plucking at threads makes a bigger mess, you know? Resolve the challenges as best you can and let go of the rest. But like, ACTUALLY let it go. Let this full moon teach you how to unclench your fists, sweet Capricorn.

Aquarius –

This full moon has your head full of poetry and your heart full of songs. Follow inspiration without the need for a finished project. Not everything has to be finished or for sale—especially not your creativity and unique way of looking at the world. Make something and show no one.

Pisces –

Transformation is never easy. And with all the stress of this full moon, honey-sweet-one, it probably is reaching an all-time AHHHHHH. But hang in there. I’m not going to wax lyrical and romanticize a bad time. I think that’s gross and dumb. But it is worth it. Do what you need to survive, OK?

There you have it, sweet signs. If it feels like we’re all over the place—it’s because we are. April feels like it’s going by at record speed, so don’t be surprised when you wake up and the moon is hanging in the sky like a Babybel cheese, ripe for the tastin’. Good things are here and coming. I hope you get to taste it all.

Love, love, love.