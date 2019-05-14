The 4 Signs that Will Feel Saturday’s Full Moon the Least

Scroll To See More Images

On Saturday, May 18, the full moon—also known as the Flower Moon—will manifest. With it comes the usual accompaniment of resolution energy. With it can come a lot of pressure. What are we creating? What’s working? What the hell are we supposed to talk about when we meet with outskirt-friends for coffee every six months?

What I love about full moons is that really, with intention, they can mean just about anything. And lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about moments. Especially the in-between ones, between endings and beginnings. Middles and everything in between. Endings are so much more meaningful when there’s actually something to bookend, you know? Rushing through the middle has been part of my methodology for so long that fighting it goes against my own personal religion. The one that says YOU HAVE TO DO THE THING TO MATTER. So lately, I’ve been asking myself:

Is this useful??

The way I walk—so fast that I can’t overhear the wild conversations my first grade students have at recess. (Like the rumor that if I kept drinking coffee I was going to turn into a baby? OK, but how does that even work??) The way I always have to have something in my hands to do. And always, always—my thoughts. The narratives I attach to everything that I do and everything that everyone else does.

Is this useful?

How can we ask ourselves this during the unsung middle? What can we do in order to actually feel something when it all ends? To get the full energy of the full moon—we have to earn it. Some signs will be affected less than others this exciting flower moon. For those least affected signs, I urge them to enjoy the struggle a little bit. There’s a fine line between romanticizing pain and just enjoying the weirdness of being a human animal trying your best.

Leo –

Get out of your comfort zone, Leo. You tend to like things just right, but growth happens—and we become less resentful and emotionally dishonest—when we do things that make us feel a little funny or weird. I’m not saying you need to swan-dive out of a plane or eat shellfish or something bizarre like that. Start small.

Aquarius –

Your easygoing nature makes it easy for you to get caught up in whatever needs you most—your relationships, work projects, etc. But really, your optimum happiness lies in balancing routine and spontaneity for yourself. Only you really know (or need to learn) the balance between what routines keep you healthy, and what kind of spontaneous things bring you joy and fill you up.

Gemini –

Always one to take it to the extreme (hi, me), learning to looking at connections in an honest way can be challenging. Not everyone is meant to be your best friend, privy to all the information in your heart and brain. Find ways to make meaningful connections without handing out your heart like a party favor.

Pisces –

Does your daily living match up with your values and priorities? If you love to travel and enjoy new experiences, are you saving and planning for a trip? Part of living in line with your values means sacrificing the things that don’t matter. I don’t believe that you can really have it all, to be honest. I think that’s just someone trying to sell us something. But I DO believe that we can all have exactly what we want if we’re brave enough to ditch the rest.

So maybe you’ll have to less to say, the next time you meet with that friend you only see every several months. But maybe, you’ll be happier. You’ll be surer of your fewer, better goals or routines. You’ll be OK saying, ‘I don’t have anything neatly packaged right now to report, but damn, I saw a really good dog today and I’m trying to sit in the middle of everything because that’s where it all happens.’ At first you might be uncomfortable. But over time, you’ll feel better not having answers. Staying in each moment as long as you need. Asking yourself, over and over.

Is this useful?

Love, love, LOVE.