The Full “Worm” Moon in Virgo Wants You to Get Ahead of the Curve, So Embrace Productivity

Scroll To See More Images

As the full “Worm” moon in Virgo approaches on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, this magical lunar event will be the last full moon to illuminate the winter sky before spring starts as well as the culmination of a six-month cycle that began during the new moon in Virgo at the end of last August.

Once a month, the emotional and spiritual energy reaches its peak when the beautiful, yet mysterious full moon rises in the night sky. Nostalgia is more prevalent than usual during full moons, as it tends to make you reflect on what you manifested over the past six months. However, it’s the full moon that signifies the end of an astrological cycle, while a new moon represents the beginning. New moons are excellent transits to set intentions, manifestations and goals while full moons signify whatever may have come to fruition during the lunar cycle. And if you want to understand what led up to the events that take place during the full moon in Virgo, look back to the new moon in Virgo that took place during August 2022. What was taking place in your life then? What goals were you setting?

Full moons don’t only affect us externally, because they also affect us spiritually! According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in March is also known as the “Worm Moon” since it was originally believed to correspond with the re-emergence of bugs and earthworms as winter thaws, which would undoubtedly attract birds to return from their winter getaways. However, the Worm Moon actually corresponds with beetle larvae coming out of their snowy slumber. No matter what kind of worm this lunation coincides with, we can think of the Worm Moon as a sign of spring with the return of life!

The Full “Worm” Moon in Virgo 2023, Explained

The full moon will take place on March 7 at 7:40 a.m. ET, rising at exactly 16 degrees Virgo while opposing the sun in Pisces. While Pisces represents your intuition and your spirituality, Virgo represents your daily routine, your physical health, your work and your external reality. Virgo thrives in the material realm while Pisces exists in the world of spirit. And when a full moon takes place in Virgo, it sharpens the details of your reality and reveals what still needs cleaning, nurturing organizing and fixing.

As the last six months come to mind, the full moon in Virgo will serve as a checkpoint for healthy habits, sustainable routines and one’s relationship with their work life. During this lunar cycle, new opportunities to amplify mental, emotional and physical health may have popped up. Perhaps there was a new professional position that could offer a healthier work environment, or maybe lifestyle changes were processed by adjusting elements of one’s life. Let go of any residual anxiety, criticism and anything else that inhibits self-improvement during the full moon in Virgo to round out this cycle.

“ The full moon in Virgo takes place on March 7 at 7:40 a.m. ET. ”

Rising on Mars’ day, there might be a slightly assertive vibration to this full moon since it may be a cosmic driving force to tie up any loose ends before the lunar cycle closes. The nervousness of Virgo’s energy will be amplified by the astrological coordination of the day, so be mindful of making haste at the expense of nervousness. Luckily, the full moon in Virgo will have a “work hard, play hard” mentality, so this could be a rather productive lunation to embrace, especially if you want to kickstart your spring cleaning.

Luna will also trine Uranus in Taurus, creating a harmonious alliance between the lunar luminary and the semi-stable wild child. Although trines are usually auspicious, Uranus will give the full moon a radical edge. There might be a lack of stability with emotional processing and appraisal resulting in mood swings, so lean into the earthiness of the trine to remain somewhat grounded. Expect the unexpected since the moon-Uranus aspect implies undergoing a last-minute plot twist at the end of this lunar cycle!